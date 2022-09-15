BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the remaining funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to be used for three projects. More than $15 million in grants were awarded Monday, with $10 million going towards the Liberty H2 Hub; $4.1 million for Project Phoenix, a plastic plant that uses methane as feedstock; and $1.1 million for Enerplus for using geothermal power for oil and gas production. The authority now has to wait for further funding from the upcoming legislative session, and Director Al Anderson said he hopes that comes sooner rather than later.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO