Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
KFYR-TV
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
KFYR-TV
ND nursing conference gets new focus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck. They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Health Department says raccoon brought into ND bar tested negative for rabies
MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health and Human Services says a raccoon brought into a North Dakota bar last week has tested negative for rabies. A bartender at the Maddock Bar said she was serving drinks when a woman brought the animal in during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the bar at the time. the bartender asked the woman to leave, but instead she took the raccoon around to show another customer.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
KFYR-TV
Immigrant educator honored as ND Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many times, teaching inspires students to achieve goals that might seem impossible. On Monday, one North Dakota teacher was honored as an inspiration to other educators after she conquered odds that might be considered insurmountable by many. An example of the American dream was used to...
KFYR-TV
Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the remaining funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to be used for three projects. More than $15 million in grants were awarded Monday, with $10 million going towards the Liberty H2 Hub; $4.1 million for Project Phoenix, a plastic plant that uses methane as feedstock; and $1.1 million for Enerplus for using geothermal power for oil and gas production. The authority now has to wait for further funding from the upcoming legislative session, and Director Al Anderson said he hopes that comes sooner rather than later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Waterfowl season expectations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of hunting opportunities available in the fall. Mike Anderson gives us a preview of what hunters can expect in the upcoming waterfowl season. North Dakota wetland habitats rebounded nicely following severe drought conditions in 2021, providing better prospects for duck production in...
Comments / 0