Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to rally world leaders against Russian attempts to annex Ukraine regions
Antony Blinken calls referendums plan a ‘sham’ and Moscow’s possible mobilisation of extra forces ‘a sign of Russian failure’ ahead of Biden speech
Under pressure, Trump revives QAnon cult -- around himself
Ensnared in legal probes as he mulls a second White House run in 2024, Donald Trump is injecting new life into the fading QAnon conspiracy cult -- whose members have embraced him as a new icon. QAnon-ists promoted the same conspiracy theories as Trump, analysts say, and explicit mentions of QAnon itself dwindled.
inewsource
San Diego, CA
506
Followers
341
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.http://www.inewsource.org/
Comments / 0