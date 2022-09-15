Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint, and his work vehicle was shot at early Monday. A 16-year-old was arrested, and minutes later, police say the robbers did the same thing a few blocks away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicides, 16-year-old, man killed
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, police said a man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shorewood Metro Market shooting; suspect arrested after police chase
MILWAUKEE - The Shorewood Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm. The suspected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded after argument, 28th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19. Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha south side shooting; single victim shot multiple times
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds after an incident on Sheridan Road near 90th Street early Sunday, Sept 18. The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say they have nobody in custody. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County high-speed pursuit; speeds top 100+ mph, 2 arrested
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons following a pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour on I-94 early Monday, Sept. 19. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a silver Jeep Compass traveling southbound on I-94 near the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass at 107 miles per hour.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police say 31-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 16th and Lincoln early Sunday, Sept. 18. Officials say around 2:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. At last word, he was listed in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 5 wounded in shooting, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police said five people were shot near 13th and Fiebrantz Friday night, Sept. 16. One of the five was later arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Comstock and Bow
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 near Comstock and Bow. Police said shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
