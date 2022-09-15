Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Cap Times, Bandit present a harvest celebration for 'Madison Chefs' book
The Cap Times has teamed up with Bandit to present a harvest celebration for the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People," written by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Bandit Tacos &...
captimes.com
Boneset Records, Madison’s newest record shop, is proudly woman-owned
Maggie Denman knew she wanted to open a record shop, but she wasn’t planning to do it right away. “It’s something that I thought about doing for a long time … but I wasn't planning to do it for another couple of years,” said Denman, a musician who’s played in Madison bands No Question, Proud Parents, According to What and solo project Margerat Dryer.
captimes.com
Minnesota author Peter Geye takes a flying leap with 'The Ski Jumpers'
It was a beautiful mid-September day in the Twin Cities, with the temperature set to hit 75 degrees. Writer Peter Geye was on his way to Marquette, Michigan, though, where the weather was predicted to be over 20 degrees cooler. Geye couldn’t have been happier. It is perhaps not...
captimes.com
Judge mulls path forward in Tony Robinson petition
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne may have to review evidence in the 2015 slaying of Tony Robinson by Madison Police officer Matt Kenny and decide again if his office would pursue prosecution of Kenny. Judge Juan Colas is currently deliberating about how to move forward with a petition asking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Boneset Records
Madison's newest record shop opened in August in the basement of a brick office building at 222 North St., at the corner of North Street and East Johnson Street in Madison's Eken Park. Entering through the door on East Johnson, visitors head down the stairs to a space about as big as a living room and den combined. The shop's walls are lined with vintage VHS tapes, cassettes, CDs and vinyl, much of it bequeathed to owner Maggie Denman by her former boss at the now-shuttered Sugar Shack Records.
captimes.com
Letter | Furman shouldn't pick Halverson's replacement
Dear Editor: Wisconsin State Journal reporters Chris Hubbuch and Dean Mosiman have provided important background on the Gary Halverson fiasco. But wait, there's more!. Council President Keith Furman justified his condemnation of Halverson's brief association with the Oath Keepers in the name of democracy. Pure hypocrisy. Furman is decidedly undemocratic in representing his district. He completely ignores constituents who oppose his Lake Mendota Drive project — a substantial majority of those affected by it. He refuses to evaluate well-researched alternatives developed by environmental experts who live in his district. He had city employees remove "Save Lake Mendota Drive" signs citizens posted in their yards. He publicly praised city employees who demeaned his opponents.
captimes.com
Cap Times Idea Fest: Wisconsin remains at center of political universe
With November’s midterm elections looming, Wisconsin will once again be at the center of the American political universe. That’s according to a panel of top tier political journalists, based both in Wisconsin and elsewhere, who gathered for an hour-long discussion on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union. The session closed out the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest, a weeklong festival that included some two dozen events.
captimes.com
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
RELATED PEOPLE
captimes.com
Editorial | Alder Gary Halverson needed to step down
The revelation that now former Madison Alder Gary Halverson was a member of the Oath Keepers — a far-right extremist group that played a major role in former President Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt — shook up local government last week. Halverson tried to hang on to his job, but his clumsy response did little to inspire confidence. Ultimately, on Wednesday evening, he quit, announcing, “I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means.”
Comments / 0