Dear Editor: Wisconsin State Journal reporters Chris Hubbuch and Dean Mosiman have provided important background on the Gary Halverson fiasco. But wait, there's more!. Council President Keith Furman justified his condemnation of Halverson's brief association with the Oath Keepers in the name of democracy. Pure hypocrisy. Furman is decidedly undemocratic in representing his district. He completely ignores constituents who oppose his Lake Mendota Drive project — a substantial majority of those affected by it. He refuses to evaluate well-researched alternatives developed by environmental experts who live in his district. He had city employees remove "Save Lake Mendota Drive" signs citizens posted in their yards. He publicly praised city employees who demeaned his opponents.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO