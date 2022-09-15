Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
29-year-old Waukesha woman killed trying to cross busy interstate
WAUKESHA — A 29-year-old Waukesha woman was killed on Monday night after she attempted to cross the interstate, Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a release. At 8 p.m. a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a single car-versus-pedestrian fatal crash on Interstate 94 near the city of Pewaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Metro Market alcohol theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 2
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two men allegedly involved in a Metro Market theft on Thursday, Sept. 15. The alleged theft happened at the store near Appleton and County Line around 8:30 p.m. A suspect stole $439.99 worth of alcohol and clothing items.
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
UPMATTERS
Serial Wisconsin Walgreens thief tallies $2K plus in stolen merchandise, officers seek info
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that in recent weeks, a man has stolen high dollar-value merchandise from various Walgreens locations across the west side of Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin. According to a report, the Madison Police Department is working with the Middleton Police Department in attempting to identify...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
Frank Lloyd Wright House Hits Market for First Time Ever in Wisconsin
A Frank Lloyd Wright house perched in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, had stayed clear of the real estate market since being built in 1956. Now, for the first time ever, the home is looking for buyers. Located at 1425 Valley View Dr., the home hit the market earlier this week for...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
