I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO