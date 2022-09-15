ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville Salvation Army in need of hygiene product donations

The Evansville Salvation Army is asking the community for donations of hygiene products. The organization is currently planning on giving away hygiene items to those in need during its annual Thanksgiving meal and hygiene giveaway in November, but says that it is currently completely out of hygiene products for those who need them now.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help

I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Pumpkin & Pickle Festival’ to debut in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A new festival is going to be making a debut in Owensboro this fall, and organizers tell us it’s a switch-up from a seasonal event they’ve held before. The owner of the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company explains why the “Sunflower & Pickle Festival” switched to pumpkins this year. “Well, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Equipment donation allows ministry to store more perishables

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Christian Community Outreach got a new refrigerator to distribute more nutritious food.  “Our new ‘fresh fridge’ opens up a world of possibilities, giving us more flexibility in the donations we can receive and the food we can provide,” said Kathy Patton, Executive Director at Henderson Christian Community Outreach. “Now, we […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Funk in the City returns this fall to Haynie's Corner

Haynie's Corner is hosting an art festival "Fall Funk In The City" this Saturday, September 24. The event is taking place from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Haynie's Corner Arts District along Parret Street in Evansville. The festival features more than 80 artists from throughout the region, food...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Patoka Lake cleanup happening this weekend in Dubois County

Around 200 volunteers are expected to come out for a project aimed at cleaning up Patoka lake. It's happening Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 8:00 am until 11:00 am. According to organizers, the goal of the day is to help restore Patoka Lake’s shoreline to its natural state of beauty and cleanliness for wildlife safety and water quality.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WBKR

The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Last electronics recycling day of 2022 happening in Evansville on Saturday

There's an electronics recycling day happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the electronics recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center parking lot at Southeast 9th Street and Walnut Street. Acceptable items include TVs, computers, monitors, printers, hard...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday

An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mental health event coming to Evansville September 24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville. The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m.   Schedule: 10 a.m. – Opening session […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
MADISONVILLE, KY

