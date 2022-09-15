Read full article on original website
KWC in Owensboro receives a donation to help beef up its theatre department
The Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department announced today they got a huge donation of new and gently used tools from the Home Builders Association of Owensboro on behalf of Kight Home Store. KWC will use the donated materials to improve the department’s theatrical productions. KWC will be holding its first...
Evansville Salvation Army in need of hygiene product donations
The Evansville Salvation Army is asking the community for donations of hygiene products. The organization is currently planning on giving away hygiene items to those in need during its annual Thanksgiving meal and hygiene giveaway in November, but says that it is currently completely out of hygiene products for those who need them now.
CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help
I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.
‘Pumpkin & Pickle Festival’ to debut in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A new festival is going to be making a debut in Owensboro this fall, and organizers tell us it’s a switch-up from a seasonal event they’ve held before. The owner of the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company explains why the “Sunflower & Pickle Festival” switched to pumpkins this year. “Well, […]
Equipment donation allows ministry to store more perishables
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Christian Community Outreach got a new refrigerator to distribute more nutritious food. “Our new ‘fresh fridge’ opens up a world of possibilities, giving us more flexibility in the donations we can receive and the food we can provide,” said Kathy Patton, Executive Director at Henderson Christian Community Outreach. “Now, we […]
Funk in the City returns this fall to Haynie's Corner
Haynie's Corner is hosting an art festival "Fall Funk In The City" this Saturday, September 24. The event is taking place from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Haynie's Corner Arts District along Parret Street in Evansville. The festival features more than 80 artists from throughout the region, food...
Patoka Lake cleanup happening this weekend in Dubois County
Around 200 volunteers are expected to come out for a project aimed at cleaning up Patoka lake. It's happening Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 8:00 am until 11:00 am. According to organizers, the goal of the day is to help restore Patoka Lake’s shoreline to its natural state of beauty and cleanliness for wildlife safety and water quality.
The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
Last electronics recycling day of 2022 happening in Evansville on Saturday
There's an electronics recycling day happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the electronics recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center parking lot at Southeast 9th Street and Walnut Street. Acceptable items include TVs, computers, monitors, printers, hard...
Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday
An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Health department planning rabies vaccine clinic for pets in Owensboro
Pet owners can take advantage of an upcoming rabies vaccine clinic in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Green River District Health Department is planning to hold a rabies clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29. The clinic will happen in two time blocks at Legion Park, which is located at 3047 Legion Park Dr....
Fall Electronics Recycling Day coming to Vanderburgh County
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District's Fall Electronics Recycling Day will be held on September 24.
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
Mental health event coming to Evansville September 24
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville. The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Schedule: 10 a.m. – Opening session […]
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby animal, Rose
Exciting news at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden as they announced on their Facebook page they were ready to tell the world about Rose, the baby Kudu.
Evansville Police Department hosting latest 'Coffee With a Cop' on Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department's latest Coffee With a Cop event is happening on Tuesday morning. This month's Coffee With a Cop will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Donut Bank located at 210 N St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville. The event will run to 9 a.m., giving community members...
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
