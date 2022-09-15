ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane

UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck

ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH AT APPROXIMATELY 9:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE IN THE AREA OF ASHLEY DRIVE IN THE CORNELIUS LANDING SUBDIVISION. ONCE OFFICERS WERE ON SCENE, ALONG WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS FIRE DEPARTMENT AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL,...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South. Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
ONEONTA, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire & Rescue: No one injured in Monday morning fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue is working to extinguish a fire on Greenleaf Dr. Monday morning. The chief of Huntsville Fire and Rescue said that no one was hurt and he does not believe anyone will be displaced. The chief also said that the fire was in the garage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Selma man arrested in Collinsville on burglary charge

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Selma man was arrested in Collinsville on Sept. 18 after police discovered he had allegedly burglarized storage units. Sherman Lashun Wilson, 35, was arrested after an officer with the Collinsville Police Department heard loud banging noises outside a storage unit while investigating a suspicious vehicle.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Henagar man arrested after leading police pursuit

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was arrested after he led police on a pursuit on Monday. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call that a homicidal and suicidal man was in the Sylvania area. Deputies spotted the vehicle being driven by Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38, and initiated a pursuit.
HENAGAR, AL
WAFF

Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested and charged with manslaughter following a shooting that took place Sunday morning in Leighton. Court documents show a detailed description from an investigator with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office about what he saw when responding to a reported shooting at the Stars Nightclub in Leighton.
LEIGHTON, AL
WAAY-TV

One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting

One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville. According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd. The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
DECATUR, AL

