Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH AT APPROXIMATELY 9:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE IN THE AREA OF ASHLEY DRIVE IN THE CORNELIUS LANDING SUBDIVISION. ONCE OFFICERS WERE ON SCENE, ALONG WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS FIRE DEPARTMENT AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL,...
WAFF
Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating vehicle break-ins at gym; at least 6 targeted
Huntsville Police are trying to find whoever broke into several vehicles Monday morning at Burn Boot Camp on Promenade Point Parkway. Shannon Bradford is without a window in her van or some of her belongings after someone targeted the gym during a 5 a.m. workout. "We were all kind of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South. Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.
WAFF
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue: No one injured in Monday morning fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue is working to extinguish a fire on Greenleaf Dr. Monday morning. The chief of Huntsville Fire and Rescue said that no one was hurt and he does not believe anyone will be displaced. The chief also said that the fire was in the garage.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes road blockage in Etowah County on I-59
A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says. All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Selma man arrested in Collinsville on burglary charge
COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Selma man was arrested in Collinsville on Sept. 18 after police discovered he had allegedly burglarized storage units. Sherman Lashun Wilson, 35, was arrested after an officer with the Collinsville Police Department heard loud banging noises outside a storage unit while investigating a suspicious vehicle.
WAFF
Henagar man arrested after leading police pursuit
SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was arrested after he led police on a pursuit on Monday. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call that a homicidal and suicidal man was in the Sylvania area. Deputies spotted the vehicle being driven by Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38, and initiated a pursuit.
WAFF
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested and charged with manslaughter following a shooting that took place Sunday morning in Leighton. Court documents show a detailed description from an investigator with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office about what he saw when responding to a reported shooting at the Stars Nightclub in Leighton.
WAFF
Hazmat crews investigate fuel spill at Goose Pond Colony Marina in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An oil spill at the Goose Pond Colony Marina in Scottsboro led to hazmat crews being called to follow up and make sure the water is as clean and as safe as it can be. The spill happened around 3 p.m. yesterday. The General Manager of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
WAFF
One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville. According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd. The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was...
Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege
A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
Missing Union County teen found safe in Alabama
A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Alabama woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
Comments / 0