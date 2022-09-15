Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Las Cruces proclaims September 22 “Abe Romero Day” in honor of Organ Mountain football player
EL PASO, Texas -- Thursday, September 22, will be known as Abraham Romero day. He's the Organ Mountain Football player who died over the weekend. The Las Cruces City Council approved a resolution dedicating Thursday to Romero. The date was chosen in tribute to his number on the team. Romero...
KVIA
New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics
EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
KVIA
El Paso Police: Surveillance video shows man shooting victim multiple times
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 26-year-old man is seen in surveillance video exiting a car and shooting a 35-year-old man multiple times in an early Sunday morning attack. Christopher Ryan Correa died from his injuries. Police say it happened at that 10-4 Oyster Bar at 12275...
KVIA
Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies
EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
KVIA
Man wanted for allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is arrested
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Joshua Lopez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Facility on Sept.16 after allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces Police on a chase on July 27. According to the criminal complaint, Myles Luciano and Joshua Lopez allegedly attempted to walk out...
KVIA
UTEP Miners know the offense is struggling but they aren’t pushing the panic button just yet
EL PASO, Texas -- It's by no means been the start to the season UTEP wanted or thought they would have but maybe it's just what they need. The Miners are 1-3 to start the season after most recently falling 27-10 to the University of New Mexico. "It's tough but...
KVIA
One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
One man is dead after being shot in East El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas - Police confirm one man is dead after being shot in East El Paso. Police said when they arrived on scene they located a man in his mid 30's with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said it...
KVIA
Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed
An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
KVIA
4 teens arrested in drive-by-shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- Four teenagers were arrested after a drive-by shooting in Sparks on Saturday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say a drive-by shooting happened at the 13000 block of Goucher drive. After the investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Horacio Salazar, and three 19-year-olds, Angel Garay,...
KVIA
Man crashes into several cars at eastside car dealership
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one man was arrested under multiple charges after crashing into vehicles at Viva Nissan in East El Paso Monday morning. Employees told ABC-7 the man was driving a white SUV and hit eight cars in the parking lot of Viva, and attempted to flee.
Comments / 2