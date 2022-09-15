ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies

EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Recusal hearing for state judge in Walmart mass shooting case postponed

An out-of-town judge on Monday postponed a hearing to determine if the state judge will continue to preside over the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Judge Sid Harle, the presiding judge of the San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region, granted prosecutor’s request for a continuance after a short Zoom hearing. Harle, a former Bexar County district court judge, said the new hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. El Paso time on Sept. 27.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

4 teens arrested in drive-by-shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Four teenagers were arrested after a drive-by shooting in Sparks on Saturday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say a drive-by shooting happened at the 13000 block of Goucher drive. After the investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Horacio Salazar, and three 19-year-olds, Angel Garay,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Man crashes into several cars at eastside car dealership

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one man was arrested under multiple charges after crashing into vehicles at Viva Nissan in East El Paso Monday morning. Employees told ABC-7 the man was driving a white SUV and hit eight cars in the parking lot of Viva, and attempted to flee.
EL PASO, TX

