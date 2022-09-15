This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lawyer for the Maryland State Board of Elections urged a judge on Tuesday to temporarily suspend a state law requiring mail-in ballots be held until after the election. He asked that the court allow mail-in ballots submitted this fall to be processed and counted as they arrive, so elections can be certified sooner.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO