Philadelphia, PA

WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle

A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Report: Ill. Corrections manipulated hiring for phantom post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A report Tuesday by a state inspector general found that an Illinois prison system administrator improperly ordered the hiring of a family member for a Department of Corrections position that was never authorized. Larry Sims, the agency’s southern region investigations commander, received a 30-day suspension...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOP

Montgomery judge weighing Board of Elections request to speed up mail-in ballot processing in November

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lawyer for the Maryland State Board of Elections urged a judge on Tuesday to temporarily suspend a state law requiring mail-in ballots be held until after the election. He asked that the court allow mail-in ballots submitted this fall to be processed and counted as they arrive, so elections can be certified sooner.
MARYLAND STATE
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC man arrested in Stafford Co., charged with passing counterfeit bills

A man was arrested in Stafford, Virginia, after he allegedly tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local restaurants and other businesses, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge of Washington, D.C. has been charged with possession of fraudulent currency, uttering fraudulent currency and...
STAFFORD, VA
Poll: Democrats lead in statewide Md. races

A poll finds that Democrats are leading in all four statewide races in Maryland ahead of November’s election. The Goucher College poll finds Democrat Wes Moore leads Republican Dan Cox, 53% to 31%, with 9% undecided, 4% favoring Libertarian candidate David Lasher and 2% favoring the Green Party’s Nancy Wallace.
MARYLAND STATE

