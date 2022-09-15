ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Former Quincy police lieutenant accused of soliciting minor for sex in Florida

By WCVB
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDjwZ_0hwUwrMx00

QUINCY – A retired Quincy police lieutenant who has since moved to Florida was arrested on charges he tried to solicit a 14-year-old for sex.

Jeffrey Alan Burrell, 68, who retired from the Quincy Police Department in 2016 after a 31-year career, was one of 11 men arrested over four days as part of "Operation Keystroke," authorities said.

"They were grooming children and doing real nasty things online," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. "Instead of meeting with children, they were met by law enforcement officers who were online posing as children."

"At one point, we had several (people) chatting at the same time with undercover detectives who they thought was a 14-year-old child, wanted to come have sex with these underage children," Leeper said.

Leeper said one of the men was Burrell, who now lives in Fort Myers, Florida.

"He contacted what he thought was a 14-year-old child and wanted her to perform sex acts on him in his car for $80," Leeper said.

"He stated he was in the Brunswick, Georgia, area and would come to meet her, but he lied," Leeper said. "He never showed up."

Leeper said Burrell was a law enforcement officer at the Lee County Port Authority Police Department in Fort Myers.

"The news of his arrest is both shocking and upsetting," Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said.

A 31-year-old U.S. army captain stationed at West Point Military Academy was also arrested, authorities said.

Nassau County, Florida, is immediately north of Jacksonville, and extends north to the Georgia border.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Quincy, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Sex#Violent Crime#Nassau County Sheriff#Nassau C
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy