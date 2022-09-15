'A cancer bleeding into the neighborhood' — University Heights draws plans to fight development

After a heated meeting with developers , members of the University Heights Neighborhood Association met Wednesday night to plan how to oppose a Sunshine and National commercial corridor when the issue comes up at City Hall.

Diagonal to Mercy Hospital, the proposed development would replace several houses on that corner with retail storefronts with lofts above them.

About 50 to 80 residents met with developers last month in a discussion that became highly contentious over concerns of traffic, the destruction of historic buildings and the future of the University Heights neighborhood.

That drive was present as approximately 50 University Heights residents met Wednesday night to craft a plan to stop the plots' redevelopment at the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Proposed rezoning includes 5 properties near Sunshine and National

The proposed rezoning covers five properties on the corner, including 1739, 1745 and 1755 S. National Ave., 1141 E. Sunshine St. and 1138 E. University St. An attempt at rezoning in 2016 tried to transform one property into a bed and breakfast. Amid neighborhood opposition, the rezoning failed to muster enough council votes and the B&B never materialized.

Giving general information on the rezoning process, former Commissioner Dee Ogilvy warned the neighbors they were "behind the 8-ball" in comparison to developers who had purchased the land and were quickly seeking rezoning.

Argument about high traffic cuts both ways

The intersection is one of the most trafficked in Springfield with more than 67,000 cars passing it a day. According to Ogilvy, that level of traffic leaves the houses in question very difficult to maintain as a single family residence and highly desirable for developers who want to transform the corner into a retail hub.

"That property at some point is going to get developed. That's a freight train and its coming. You have to get in front of it and say 'this is what we will accept in our neighborhood,'" Ogilvy said. "But with all that goes on in that corner, that's a freight train and it's coming towards your neighborhood."

Many neighbors at the meeting strongly disagreed.

"I think they can be fixed up and sold as single-family. I think there are plenty of people who would love to live there," said resident Courtney Fletcher. "Those houses are University Heights. It would be like a cancer bleeding into the neighborhood to allow that to be developed."

Her husband Mark Fletcher said there is "vehement opposition" to that corner "ever being developed."

"It means the destruction of the houses on University that become uninhabitable all the way to Hampton," he said.

According to a form letter distributed at the meeting, the development would increase traffic on University Street by 1,000 vehicles per day. The form letter is unaffiliated with the neighborhood association.

"(University) is a quiet, interior, residential street, with children playing and families walking..." reads the form letter. "Residents on E. University have great difficulty leaving the neighborhood and simply cannot enter it from their own street, due to existing traffic on National and Sunshine, which would increase significantly with any development."

Ogilvy suggested traffic concerns could be a salient issue to bring before the commission but warned that the traffic argument cuts both ways — the development may make traffic worse but existing traffic might point for the need for retail to have the corner developed.

House boarded up, tells onlookers to 'keep out'

Some time before the morning of September 15 the doors and windows of one of the homes in question were boarded up, with large black lettering telling passerbys to "keep out."

In a statement to the News-Leader, developer Ralph Duda said the building was boarded because it is "not livable."

"That deteriorating building has no insulation, rotten soggy wood throughout, bad windows, frequent pipe leaks, drains not draining properly, deteriorating roof... I don't think anyone truly understands the hazard associated with not sealing up that structure. I would not call it a home," he wrote.

According to Duda, the only other option to boarding it up was "complete demolition."

"Boarding it up was one of two options on the table. Not ruling out the second."

In a previous interview last month following the contentious neighborhood meeting, Duda argued that corner could only be used for commercial purposes.

"Here's the reality. That house on the corner gets 70,000 cars go by a day. It's been vacant for six years. It was on the market listed for three years. No one from University Heights purchased that property...," Duda said in an interview with the News-Leader.

"The reality is that that corner is not a residential corner. It's not the best and highest use for that corner. And we're not going to give up in trying to improve the corner for Springfield and we want to do something that ... everyone will be proud of."

The meeting ended early when one angry resident called Duda's wife a gender-based slur and cursed at Duda's father when asked to apologize. Another former commissioner told residents to acknowledge the botched meeting in their arguments before Planning & Zoning.

"Planning and Zoning Commissioners do take into consideration the community meeting the developers are required to put on and the civility of the meeting. Unfortunately news got out about how our meeting ended..." said former P&Z Commissioner Jason Ray. "The neighborhood should address that meeting ...They did a horrible job of facilitating that meeting and it was not constructive or conducive to civil dialogue."

The rezoning could come before P&Z as early as their meeting next month. If approved, the retail designation still needs a favorable vote from council before it's enacted.

If fully approved, resident Mark Fletcher promised to collect petitions to get the rezoning repealed by a vote of Springfield residents.

"I fully intend to file a referendum petition. That freight train isn't going anywhere without a referendum," he said.

