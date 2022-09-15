ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Bruce Hornsby to headline Springfield Jazz Festival

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago
Headlined by Bruce Hornsby, the Springfield Jazz Festival returns this month after a two-year hiatus.

An American singer, virtuoso pianist, accordion player and songwriter, Hornsby will headline the 11th annual event and will perform live, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Historic Gillioz Theatre.

He is best known for his 1980s signature song “The Way It Is” and the top five hits “Mandolin Rain,” and “The Valley Road,” all recorded as Bruce Hornsby & The Range, and for his long association with the Grateful Dead. Hornsby continues to tour with his live band “The Noisemakers,” in addition to solo shows and his progressive bluegrass performances with Ricky Skaggs.

Tickets range from $45-$75. To purchase tickets, visit https://gillioztheatre.com/event/an-evening-with-bruce-hornsby/. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of music at the festival is free to the public and kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

"The Springfield Jazz Festival was an idea springing from the FieldGuide 2030, the community’s strategic plan. The vision for the Global Perspectives & Diversity Chapter is for the Springfield region to become a welcoming community that celebrates our differences by valuing a commitment to service and economic prosperity; through innovation and creativity; with knowledge and leadership; and that improves quality of life for all," reads a city press release about the event.

The lineup, performing on two stages, includes the performers from Missouri State University Jazz program, Evangel University and local and regional jazz artists.

Springfield Jazz Festival schedule

Park Central East Stage - Across from the Gillioz

12:30 p.m. - Robbing Ford

1:30 p.m. - Matt Harp Trio

2:30 p.m. - MOJO Lite

3:30 p.m. - Arthur Duncan Jazz Group

4:30 p.m. - Hamm/Aho/Morrison with Christin Bohrisch

5:30 p.m. - The Missouri Jazz Orchestra (MOJO)

Park Central Square Pavilion Stage

12:00 p.m. - MSU Jazz Symposium I

1:00 p.m. - Evangel University Jazz Combo

2:00 p.m. - MSU Jazz Symposium II

3:00 p.m. - Royal Court Jazz Ensemble

4:00 p.m. - MSU Trombone Ensemble

Event partners Include:

  • Missouri Arts Council
  • Springfield Regional Arts Council
  • Springfield Public Schools
  • Springfield Music
  • Gillioz
  • MSU Jazz Studies
  • MSU Division for Diversity & Inclusion
  • Downtown Springfield Association
  • City of Springfield

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

