ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson wants Wisconsin voters to decide abortion laws by referendum. Here's why that's unlikely

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wants to see changes to Wisconsin's 1849 law outlawing nearly all abortions , saying that voters in the state should decide how the law is modified.

But the Oshkosh Republican's suggested solution — a statewide referendum — is unlikely to have an impact on the state's law.

Voters in Wisconsin cannot change law by a statewide referendum. Rather, a constitutional amendment is required. But the Republican-controlled state Legislature is unlikely to act on such an effort, and there are no indications of any forthcoming amendment proposals.

“I’ve said about the 1849 law, it doesn’t include the exceptions" for rape and incest, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week. "I would at minimum want it updated for that.”

"My recommendation would be a referendum," he said, adding: "But because this debate has been delayed for 50 years, people really don’t have, I think, the information they need to decide that question: At what point does society have the responsibility to protect life in the womb? Balancing the rights of a mother with the rights of an unborn child."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B40w8_0hwUwife00

"We really ought to poll the citizens," Johnson continued. "And I’d rather do it through a direct referendum.”

Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortions except in situations where the mother’s life is in danger went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit challenging the 1849 law, claiming it is unenforceable because it conflicts with abortion measures state lawmakers have passed in the years since.

Johnson's suggestion came a day after he pushed back on a bill from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that would create a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Johnson has said "we the people" in the 50 states should decide abortion laws.

Still, the Wisconsin Republican's idea for a referendum on abortion is almost certain to fall short.

"Senator Johnson and I agree on exceptions for rape and incest, but in Wisconsin, we don’t enact laws via referendum," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement.

More: Ron Johnson won't support same-sex marriage bill in its current form, says 2015 Supreme Court ruling was 'wrongly decided'

More: Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes race is a toss-up; Tony Evers holds narrow lead over Tim Michels in Marquette Poll

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

In Wisconsin, voters cannot introduce statewide initiatives or referendums to be voted on at the ballot box, according to the state's Legislative Reference Bureau .

Voters can help change law, however, through constitutional amendments. Proposed amendments must be passed by the majority of members in both the Assembly and Senate as a joint resolution and once more in the next legislative session. If a proposal makes it through that process, according to the LRB, it must be ratified by the majority of voters in a statewide referendum election in order to take effect.

Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature have signaled they will not pursue legislation that expands access to abortions beyond the parameters of the 1849 law.

Outside of a constitutional amendment, the Legislature can submit questions to voters in the form of an advisory referendum, which gauges public opinion but does not change law.

In a statement, Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning said the senator is "expressing his long held belief on how this profound moral issue should be resolved," adding that while the "exact procedure" for changing the law may be different, Johnson "is simply proposing a procedure he thinks would be most appropriate."

"Whether or not Wisconsin currently enacts laws via referendums is irrelevant — the law can be changed to allow this specific issue to be decided by 'we the people,'" Henning said.

Johnson's stance on abortion has come under the scrutiny of Democrats since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — a case Johnson said was "wrongly decided."

He faces an electorate in November that largely supports abortion rights.

A Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday indicated 63% of Wisconsinites opposed the decision to overturn Roe, with 29% of Republicans, 66% of Independents and 95% of Democrats reporting they disagree with the decision.

Wisconsin voters also overwhelmingly support exceptions for women who become pregnant after being raped or are victims of incest, according to the poll. About 70% of Republicans, 83% of Independents and 96% of Democrats said the state "should allow" those abortion exceptions.

On Wednesday, Johnson said the November election "shouldn’t be about" abortion, an issue Democrats have said is vital and have made central parts of their campaigns.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is in a tight race with Johnson , has said abortion is " on the line " in November and has called to protect abortion rights.

Maddy McDaniel, a spokeswoman for Barnes, noted Johnson in the past has showed support for legislation that does not include exceptions for rape and incest and has repeatedly backed other federal abortion ban proposals.

"There’s no hiding the extreme positions he’s held for over a decade," McDaniel said in a statement.

Johnson suggested Congress does not have enough time to have "a thoughtful and compassionate and serious discussion on this issue."

“It’s not going to be done instantly," Johnson said of potential changes to abortion laws. "It’s not going to be solved instantly. This could take years, but it requires thoughtful discussion and debate."

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Molly Beck contributed to this report from Madison.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson wants Wisconsin voters to decide abortion laws by referendum. Here's why that's unlikely

Comments / 141

doesmyopinionmatter
5d ago

It should not be federal or states. Government needs to stay out of people's bedrooms and especially out of a woman's uterus. It is NO ONES BUSINESS except for the woman, man and doctor. I would like to know how a woman getting an abortion affects anyone. The answer is it doesnt.

Reply(32)
42
Uptowngirl55
5d ago

he's flipping again before he was for the 1849 law like Michels ..the thing is if we don't vote out all gop legislators in wisc we will stay the way it is!! VOTE ALL OF THEM OUT !! VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY THROUGH!!💙💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💙

Reply(25)
35
Char Austen
5d ago

He knows that a US senator doesn't have the power to affect policy or laws in his state. It's a last hour attempt to appear more moderate to the voters.

Reply(4)
12
Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Josh Kaul
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

GOP pollster warns party on total abortion bans

A North Carolina-based GOP pollster is issuing a warning to Republican legislators: Voters are ready to punish the party for restricting access to abortion too much. In a poll of 800 likely North Carolina voters conducted by Paul Shumaker, a longtime GOP consultant who works on congressional and state races across the country, only a quarter of the respondents said that abortions should either not be legal in any circumstance or only be legal if the life of the mother is endangered. Support for abortion restrictions doubles if the procedure is permitted “in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or in the case of rape, incest, or to protect the mother’s life.”
ELECTIONS
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Abortion Ban, Which Would Override State Laws, Shows Contempt for Federalism

The federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) proposed yesterday is moderate compared to state laws that have been enacted or taken effect since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it is based on an audacious claim of congressional authority to regulate abortion that obliterates the constitutional distinction between state and federal powers. If successful, Graham's reasoning would renationalize a controversy that Roe's opponents have long argued should be settled state by state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

In a post-Roe world, state legislatures have the power to protect reproductive rights

In the weeks following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, cruel and heartbreaking stories have dominated the headlines. From women who have experienced a miscarriage and could not get timely treatment, to a 10-year-old rape victim who had to flee her state to receive life-saving medical attention, to countless others who can no longer make fundamental decisions about their health care.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions Tuesday, approving a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. “It is going to shut down that abortion clinic, of that I feel certain,” Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said on the Senate floor, amid shouts from protesters standing outside the chamber doors. “I believe it’s going to save a lot of babies.” Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarized letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.
U.S. POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy