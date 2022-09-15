Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who married in 2009, have been living separately due to disagreements about the quarterback's decision to unretire. Tom Brady has helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season, once again defying conventional wisdom about what an athlete can accomplish at his age. But the latest headlines concerning the longtime Patriots gunslinger have little to do with the 45-year-old’s on-field accomplishments: If reports from Page Six and CNN are to be believed, not all is well between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

TAMPA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO