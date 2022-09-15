ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium

Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Boston

A breakdown of all the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s ‘epic fight’

Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who married in 2009, have been living separately due to disagreements about the quarterback's decision to unretire. Tom Brady has helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season, once again defying conventional wisdom about what an athlete can accomplish at his age. But the latest headlines concerning the longtime Patriots gunslinger have little to do with the 45-year-old’s on-field accomplishments: If reports from Page Six and CNN are to be believed, not all is well between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
TAMPA, FL
