Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
Free Bet for Chiefs-Colts on FanDuel for Week 3 (Chiefs’ Offense Bounces Back)
This betting stuff is easy when you don’t even have to risk your own money. As the Kansas City Chiefs gun for a 3-0 start taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a ridiculous $1,000 free bet offer exclusively for Chiefs fans. If you saw $1,000...
Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium
Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
A breakdown of all the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s ‘epic fight’
Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who married in 2009, have been living separately due to disagreements about the quarterback's decision to unretire. Tom Brady has helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season, once again defying conventional wisdom about what an athlete can accomplish at his age. But the latest headlines concerning the longtime Patriots gunslinger have little to do with the 45-year-old’s on-field accomplishments: If reports from Page Six and CNN are to be believed, not all is well between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Former NFL player Austin Lane earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video)
Former NFL player earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video). Austin Lane walks out of the Octagon on season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with a stoppage in the first round. Lane was last seen on DWCS season 2 when he fought a fellow NFL star turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy.
UFC・
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0