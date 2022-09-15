Frios offering classrooms chance to win free popsicles for the year

CULLMAN, Ala . – Cullman’s Frios Gourmet Pops, owned by Kristy and Jay Keiffer, recently announced the launch of its “Back to Happiness” contest, which will give one lucky classroom the chance to win free popsicles for the whole school year.

Cullman-area students, teachers, school administrators, parents and staff are invited to nominate a local classroom to win a year’s supply of free popsicles (one pop per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 pops max per month per nine months).

The campaign will end Sept. 19, when Frios selects one nominated classroom based on entries describing why the classroom is deserving of the grand prize.

“At Frios, philanthropy is at the root of everything we do, and we’ve been lucky enough to forge genuine partnerships with many schools in Cullman already,” said Kristy Keiffer. “The Back to Happiness contest will continue that mission with a unique twist, and we’re thrilled to give teachers, students and school organizations the chance to start the school year on a sweeter note. We know back-to-school season can be a trying time for many and spreading some extra happiness with our pops is the least we can do.”

Frios Gourmet Pops offers tasty frozen desserts of all types, including creamy and fruity flavors and pops for those looking for low-sugar, dairy-free, wheat-free, soy-free, nut-free and dye-free options. Frios features more than 80 flavors with as many as 20 to 30 flavors in rotation at any given time.

To learn more about Frios in Cullman, visit www.friospops.com . To submit a classroom for the Back to Happiness contest and free pops giveaway, visit www.friospops.com/backtohappiness .

