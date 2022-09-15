ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Frios offering classrooms chance to win free popsicles for the year

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala . – Cullman’s Frios Gourmet Pops, owned by Kristy and Jay Keiffer, recently announced the launch of its “Back to Happiness” contest, which will give one lucky classroom the chance to win free popsicles for the whole school year.

Cullman-area students, teachers, school administrators, parents and staff are invited to nominate a local classroom to win a year’s supply of free popsicles (one pop per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 pops max per month per nine months).

The campaign will end Sept. 19, when Frios selects one nominated classroom based on entries describing why the classroom is deserving of the grand prize.

“At Frios, philanthropy is at the root of everything we do, and we’ve been lucky enough to forge genuine partnerships with many schools in Cullman already,” said Kristy Keiffer. “The Back to Happiness contest will continue that mission with a unique twist, and we’re thrilled to give teachers, students and school organizations the chance to start the school year on a sweeter note. We know back-to-school season can be a trying time for many and spreading some extra happiness with our pops is the least we can do.”

Frios Gourmet Pops offers tasty frozen desserts of all types, including creamy and fruity flavors and pops for those looking for low-sugar, dairy-free, wheat-free, soy-free, nut-free and dye-free options. Frios features more than 80 flavors with as many as 20 to 30 flavors in rotation at any given time.

To learn more about Frios in Cullman, visit www.friospops.com . To submit a classroom for the Back to Happiness contest and free pops giveaway, visit www.friospops.com/backtohappiness .

The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

For the community: Chambers holds 2nd annual fall festival

CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply held its second annual fall festival Saturday, continuing its effort to bring the community and its customers together. Judy Snead of Snead’s Farmhouse was an organizer of the event, which had a strong turnout for its first year and an even bigger showing this year. In all, 63 vendors set up booths with arts and crafts and food items for sale. There were plenty of kids’ activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a balloon artist. Eight different vendors brought animals to create a petting zoo with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens. Most of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Electric Co-op holds 86th annual meeting; no changes to board of trustees

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative members participated in its 86th annual meeting on Saturday at Northbrook Baptist Church, enjoying free entertainment by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids and the Avenue G Band, hot dogs served by the Fairview High School Band Boosters, inflatables, a health fair, presentations, and, most importantly, voting for the only contested position on the board of trustees.  While three positions on the board were on the ballot, two were uncontested. Sheila Sizemore, representing District 2, and James Fields Jr., representing District 3, ran unopposed. All terms are for three years.  Sizemore retired last year from Peoples Bank after...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Infusion Wellness & Spa offering IV therapy in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Whitney Cheatham, a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a background in endoscopy, post-surgical and home health services has recently begun an enterprising new business to bring IV therapy to Cullman. Services are currently provided on a concierge basis in residential or commercial settings. When creating Infusion Wellness & Spa, IV Therapy Lounge, her goal was to provide adequate care including IV hydration, weight-loss management and spa services that everyone can afford. “Infusion Wellness & Spa is the first clinic in Cullman, Alabama to focus primarily on IV therapy and wellness,” said Cheatham. “IV infusions are...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont donates appliances to CCCDC Life Skills Center

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Town Council on Tuesday voted to surplus old appliances in the Community Center and give them to the Cullman County Child Development Center (CCCDC) for its Life Skills Center. Teachers Stacey Ziegenbein and Summer Walker spoke to the council about the purpose of the center. “We actually teach older students, all of which have special needs, cognitive disabilities, and we’re required to teach them life skills and work skills,” Ziegenbein said. Ziegenbein and Walker have two classroom areas available and will be using one as a mock apartment in which students can learn life skills like cooking and...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Jeremy Kilpatrick

I would like to let your community know they have a coroner they should be thankful for. After losing my wife Ruth of 38 years in an auto accident, I was contacted by Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick. He was most helpful in guiding me through what was needed. He went above a normal duty by taking his own time to retrieve some personal belongings, and returned them to me. He showed compassion and understanding while performing his duties. Thank you Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick!   Thomas Bahr  Vincennes, Indiana  Editor’s note: Mr. Bahr’s wife, Ruth Bahr, was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County on Aug. 31, 2022.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.’ set for Sept. 29-30

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Community Theatre fall children’s production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.” is set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30, at the Cullman High School auditorium. Shows will be at 7 p.m. each night. There are 40 children ages 8-15 in the cast who have been in rehearsals since the beginning of August. The musical, an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, was created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich. The musical joins Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where she faces many new challenges. Junie will have to grapple with her...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

