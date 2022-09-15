ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Less Miserable, Roc City Circus among Fringe Festival highlights

The 11th annual Rochester Fringe Festival continues through Saturday, with a wide variety of performances still on tap. Less Miserable is a Gilbert & Sullivan musical comedy featuring the Off-Monroe Players. The final performance is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the JCC's Hart Theater. Meanwhile, Roc City Circus makes its...
Rochester native returns home as 'Tootsie' visits RBTL

A Rochester native is back home as the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to town. Performances are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre. Jared David Michael Grant, a School of the Arts graduate, plays the role of Jeff Slater. He joined us on Good...
'Sheriff's Showdown 2' offers a fresh air fund

Over two dozen sheriffs from across the region will come together to take part in a friendly racecar competition for the second Sheriff's Showdown. The friendly competition will raise funds for the New York State Sheriffs' Institute Summer Camp that allow disadvantaged youth the opportunity to experience a weeklong summer camp at Keuka Lake.
Community Policy