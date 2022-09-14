Aging is the most natural occurrence in the world and the effects of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, can be a beautiful reminder of a life fully lived. With that said, you may have made the choice to soften some of these lines because you prefer the way you look without them. If that is the case, there has never been a time quite like the present when it comes to the number of anti-aging skincare solutions on the market. From creams and serums to lasers and noninvasive cosmetic enhancements, you have options (as long as they remain without budget, of course). Crow’s feet, or the lines that appear around your eyes, are often the first sign of aging skin. Botox is one of the most common temporary solutions for this area because the neurotoxin freezes the muscles that creates those creases.

SKIN CARE ・ 23 DAYS AGO