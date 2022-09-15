Thief breaks into car, steals woman’s purse and daughter’s medication: Brooklyn Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Driver claims to have ‘rented’ stolen car: Independence Police Blotter
A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for receiving stolen property at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 22 after police were alerted that the car she was driving had been reported stolen. The woman told police she had rented the car from a friend for $100. She provided police the friend’s name and was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felonious assault with a firearm.
Man recovers his wallet, finds $11,000 charged to his credit card: Avon Police Blotter
A man reported his debit and credit cards stolen from his wallet from the parking lot of Avon Oaks Country Club at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 27. The man said he was informed by another member of the club that his wallet had been found inside another car. The man later found an $11,534 purchase made on one of the cards at a Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beachwood.
Bakery employee extremely uncomfortable after customer encounter: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road bakery after a male customer was making a female employee feel extremely uncomfortable. The woman said the incident turned odd when she helped load a pre-ordered cake into the man’s vehicle. That’s when the frustrated man told her he was picking up the cake, but wasn’t invited to the party. This made her uncomfortable.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old in stolen car arrested after chase with Parma police ends in crash
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident during a police chase Tuesday afternoon. The chase ended in a crash on State Road near Brookpark Road at around 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak. Officers attempted to stop the car, driven...
Dirt bike rider arrested after fleeing on city streets: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 3, police observed a dirt bike on Royalton Road. The officer chased the bike, which was traveling at speeds upward of 70 mph, down Lunn Road toward Foltz Parkway. That’s when the motorcyclist crashed and attempted to flee on foot. The juvenile was located shortly after running away.
Parma man gets OVI helping so-called drunk-driving best friend get home: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, York Road: On Aug. 26, police observed two weaving vehicles -- a white Jeep Renegade and a gray Chevy Traverse – driving too close on York Road. While talking to the driver of the Chevy, which had expired plates, the officer smelled booze. The woman said she...
Apologetic drunk driver leaves scene of crash, stumbles and falls down steps: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Aug. 19, police were dispatched to Brecksville Road regarding a car crash. The Brook Park caller said a gold Nissan Altima had left the scene after striking her vehicle. She followed the driver to a Carriage Hill Drive address, where the man stumbled out of the Altima. An arriving...
cleveland19.com
Community fed up after suspect serial thief strikes again in Edgewater Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the Edgewater-Cudell neighborhood claim a serial robber has been targeting them since June. More than six different surveillance videos and images were shared with 19 News by victims who are frustrated and tired of seeing the same man. They believe he’s responsible for dozens of break-ins and thefts in the area going back as early as June.
Man arrested after Amber Alert; accused of shooting child’s mother
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber Alert that was issued for an abducted child out of Akron has been canceled. And, police have since located the vehicle involved and arrested the man accused of taking off with a four-year-old. Cleveland Police confirm that 24-year-old Jose Castro was arrested around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He’s due […]
Motorcycle rider does not have license, but does have warrant: Medina Police Blotter
Clue in Facebook post leads to theft suspect: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Surveillance video at Circle K captured a man stealing a wallet and an iPhone from a car at a gas pump while the driver was inside the store Sept. 12. The suspect was identified after his photo was distributed to other agencies. Officers then found his Facebook page, with a recent video showing him wearing an ankle monitor.
Man with court order comes looking for his car: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Shaker Heights man came to the police station Sept. 16 with a court order stating that his wife was to return a vehicle to him within 24 hours. Officers contacted the resident and advised her of the situation with her estranged husband. She said she was in Chicago with the car and unable to return it.
Suspects break into storage facility, remove locks from units: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Management at Brunswick Mini Storage reported a break-in at 3:35 a.m. Sept. 6. According to police reports, two persons were seen on video inside a secured area after one broke the lock from an electronic locking mechanism on a gate and was able to open the gate manually. Once inside,...
Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
cleveland19.com
Indictment: Suspect accused in death of Cleveland woman used broken glass to harm victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek pleaded not guilty faced a Cuyahoga County judge in court on Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and several other aliases, be held on a $1 million bond.
Postal worker in Brooklyn accused of stealing high-end shoes, phones
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A U.S. Postal Service employee in Brooklyn is accused of stealing high-end shoes and phones from the mail. A federal grand jury in Cleveland on Monday handed up an indictment against Brandon Williams, also known as Brandon Trotter, on charges of theft of mail by a postal employee and misappropriation of postal funds.
Man found shot dead in Akron parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting
SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
3-year-old boy in Warrensville Heights dies from gunshot wound, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 3-year-old boy died in Warrensville Heights last week after he shot himself, city spokesman Jeffrey Gates said. Dontez Jones died in the incident that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Clarkwood Parkway, near Northfield Road, Gates said. Officers arrived at the...
Indictment: Postal worker stole sneakers, iPhones
A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
