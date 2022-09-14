ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
The Game Haus

Falcons RB Damien Williams Out for Week 2

Damien Williams is out with a rib injury for Week 2. The new Falcons running back’s injury in Week 1 against the Saints gives way for Cordarrelle Patterson to take the bulk of the running work. The Falcons play the Rams in Week 2. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the...
Yardbarker

NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more

If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

Welcome to your weekly Las Vegas Raiders fantasy tracker for the 2022 season. Each week we will track the fantasy production of the Raiders’ top fantasy players that were covered in last week’s season preview. We will provide analysis from the most recent game, as well as projections for the upcoming game. Stats from previous games will come from ESPN and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
The Game Haus

Jamal Adams Out for Season After Quad Injury

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo surgery to repair a torn quad muscle. He tore the muscle in Week 1’s win against the Broncos, and was expected to miss time. The timetable is now set, as he cannot return from the surgery until 2023. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

