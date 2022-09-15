ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Cleveland.com

Euclid’s Kacie Armstrong named 2022 Ohio Librarian of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Kacie Armstrong, the 2022 recipient of the ‘Ohio Librarian of the Year’ award, has had a love of reading since childhood. In her youth, Armstrong moved around several times before settling in the Glenville neighborhood and recalls many vivid memories of walking the aisles of the local library as a child.
Cleveland.com

Flourish in nature like autumn flowers: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nature offers a perpetual canvas. Just when you think you’ve taken it in, there is more to notice, uncover, savor. Being an appreciator of nature calls on your creative side, your knowledge and your curiosity. So be sure to save the date and get your...
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to hold free community health fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic on Thursday will host a free community health fair. The fair, open to ages 18 and older, will provide free health screenings geared toward the unique needs of the Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities, the hospital said. The event will take place at...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s promise: See the challenges of kids and teachers inside the classroom: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We all care about public schools. They spend our tax dollars, educate our kids and prepare the next generation of workers and leaders. But unless you’re a kid or a teacher, it’s difficult to actually see what happens inside them.
Cleveland.com

YMCA helps families avoid childhood obesity

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a wellness director with the West Shore Cleveland YMCA and the mother of two young children, Erin Troy knows how difficult it can be to make sure families maintain healthy habits. “It’s a battle,” admitted Troy, who also is a personal training specialist at the Westlake...
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
