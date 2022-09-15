Read full article on original website
Related
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Euclid’s Kacie Armstrong named 2022 Ohio Librarian of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Kacie Armstrong, the 2022 recipient of the ‘Ohio Librarian of the Year’ award, has had a love of reading since childhood. In her youth, Armstrong moved around several times before settling in the Glenville neighborhood and recalls many vivid memories of walking the aisles of the local library as a child.
Chagrin Falls firefighters to host clambake, trick-or-treating this October
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For 74 straight years, the Chagrin Falls Fire Department has hosted a clambake, and the 2022 version will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Fire Station, 21 W. Washington St. Tickets are $50 for the clambake catered by Cleveland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Olmsted Schools need to focus on quality education
I will begin by telling you that we raised a couple of children that today are very successful adults. In school, they were honor students who earned scholarships when they went on to college. All thanks to good public schools, especially in the formative years -- ages 6-12. These are...
Flourish in nature like autumn flowers: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nature offers a perpetual canvas. Just when you think you’ve taken it in, there is more to notice, uncover, savor. Being an appreciator of nature calls on your creative side, your knowledge and your curiosity. So be sure to save the date and get your...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend. This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.
Cleveland Clinic to hold free community health fair
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic on Thursday will host a free community health fair. The fair, open to ages 18 and older, will provide free health screenings geared toward the unique needs of the Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities, the hospital said. The event will take place at...
Trike and Bike delivers important message and serious fun
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After a record-setting fundraising year in 2021, the third annual Medina County Trike and Bike -- a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research for riders ages 3-12 -- has set an even more ambitious goal for 2022. Medina County Trike and Bike will be held at 6 p.m....
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- With the 2022 baseball season over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recycling market could take a big turn for the better in the Heights -- Cleveland and Shaker
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Things are looking up -- potentially way up -- in the recycling market for the city, with a new deal inked Monday through the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. Introduced earlier by Mayor Kahlil Seren, City Council approved a two-year contract with Waste Management of Ohio...
Proposed Lead Safe ordinance still being tweaked in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s proposed Lead Safe ordinance remains a work in progress, getting a rare third reading Monday (Sept. 19) without a final vote being taken -- yet. On the heels of a public hearing last week, Councilwoman and Public Safety and Health Committee chair Gail...
Cleveland’s promise: See the challenges of kids and teachers inside the classroom: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We all care about public schools. They spend our tax dollars, educate our kids and prepare the next generation of workers and leaders. But unless you’re a kid or a teacher, it’s difficult to actually see what happens inside them.
YMCA helps families avoid childhood obesity
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a wellness director with the West Shore Cleveland YMCA and the mother of two young children, Erin Troy knows how difficult it can be to make sure families maintain healthy habits. “It’s a battle,” admitted Troy, who also is a personal training specialist at the Westlake...
A house to call her own after more than a year of homelessness: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in months, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-grade class heads out for a field trip. The students hurry to the bus.... in part, urged on by the chilly winter air, but mostly propelled by their excitement. There’s no way they’re going to miss their ride.
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0