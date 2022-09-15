Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas
People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Dallas 2022
‘The Big D’ as it’s sometimes known, is a shiny and modern metropolis in North Texas, and the commercial and cultural hub of the region too. Known for its popular cliches of wealthy, consumer-driven Texan cowboys, and its contribution to popular culture (the Dallas Cowboys and the world-famous soap from the 1980s).
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — ZZ Top, Kevin James, and Plano Balloon Festival
From the colorful, sweeping scene of the Plano Balloon Festival to local bourbon dinners and our fair share of Oktoberfests, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. ZZ Top and Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson. Head to Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 6 pm to...
papercitymag.com
Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events
Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, TX Would Put You in a Food Coma
Years ago when I didn't have to deal with things like heartburn I would love to do food challenges. Eating as much food as possible used to be fun, I wasn't as interested in the timed challenges because those make it so much more difficult but either way I was never successful. Occasionally I could eat more than some buddies but I'm certain I couldn't finish any of these extreme eating challenges you can find near Dallas, Texas.
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
These are the best spots to catch live country music around Dallas, per Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some whiskey and your significant other or best friends and let’s hit the town for some country music. While it ain’t Nashville, Dallas sure has a plentiful pool of live country music offerings around the city. Saturday, September 17 is International Country Music...
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
New Designs Unveiled for Fair Park Projects Contingent on November Hotel Tax Increase
This month, Fair Park officials unveiled designs for more than $300 million in upgrades to the Cotton Bowl Stadium and State Fair of Texas facilities — but whether those drawings come to life depends on how voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The projects would be funded by...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
dallasexpress.com
$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale
A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
