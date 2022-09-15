ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dallas Observer

Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas

People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
DALLAS, TX
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Dallas 2022

‘The Big D’ as it’s sometimes known, is a shiny and modern metropolis in North Texas, and the commercial and cultural hub of the region too. Known for its popular cliches of wealthy, consumer-driven Texan cowboys, and its contribution to popular culture (the Dallas Cowboys and the world-famous soap from the 1980s).
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events

Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, TX Would Put You in a Food Coma

Years ago when I didn't have to deal with things like heartburn I would love to do food challenges. Eating as much food as possible used to be fun, I wasn't as interested in the timed challenges because those make it so much more difficult but either way I was never successful. Occasionally I could eat more than some buddies but I'm certain I couldn't finish any of these extreme eating challenges you can find near Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Historic Buildings#Murals#Travel Destinations#Fantastic#The Bishop Arts District#Bishop Arts#Hungarian#German#The Bishop Street Market#Oak Cliff
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale

A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX

