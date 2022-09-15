Puppies rescued after police pursuit in Van Nuys ends in crash into wall

Puppies rescued after chase ends in crash in Pacoima 00:34

Puppies were rescued after a short, wild pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming into a block wall in Pacoima after crashing through a railroad crossing.

(credit: CBS)

LAPD officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically on West Van Nuys Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and tried to stop the driver, who took off, police said. Two minutes into the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a railroad crossing, through a lot and into a business.

(credit: CBS)

Two people were taken into custody and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. But what first responders didn't expect was to find two puppies in the vehicle.

One was find right away, but the second apparently hid in the wreckage and was found hours later. Both were safely extricated from the vehicle, but it's not clear if they ended up with animal services or a family member of one of the suspects.