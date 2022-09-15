Earlier this week, the Atlantic Coast Conference released their men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. The first conference matchups of the season will take place on Dec. 2, 2022 when Pitt goes to NC State and Wake Forest goes to Clemson. March 4, 2023 will feature the last 7 matchups of the season; NC State being the lone team to not play. The ACC tournament will take place March 7-11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO