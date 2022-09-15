ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Kenmore, NY
Lifestyle
City
Albany, NY
City
Kenmore, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
Hot 99.1

No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York

What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A Knight in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook

There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
LATHAM, NY
cohaitungchi.com

20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level

Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
TRAVEL
Hot 99.1

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
EDUCATION
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

