The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York
What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
Big Mistake Made By Western New Yorkers This Weekend
So many people from all over Western New York made this huge mistake this weekend. You may remember…the Borderland Music + Arts Festival returned to East Aurora this weekend at Knox Farm State Park. Tons of bands performed at this year’s festival, including Donna The Buffalo, Michael Franti +...
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook
There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
cohaitungchi.com
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why
School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
CNY’s best known apple orchard plans a big move into the marijuana business
You’ve never seen or likely even heard of Ayrloom products, but the history behind the brand suggests you will soon, especially if you plan to buy marijuana in New York state. Ayrloom is the brand name for marijuana-infused beverages, edibles (like gummis) and vape products that will be produced...
How’d This New York State Trio Become TV’s Hot New House Band?
One of the coolest things you can have in live TV is a house band, and some huge names in music have always been ready to sign up for the gig. Questlove and The Roots back up Jimmy Fallon, Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band were legendary on Letterman, Max Weinberg from the E-Street Band teamed up with Conan O'Brien.
