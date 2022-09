VERSAILLES, Ky. — Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) Workforce Solutions completed its highest-performing year, based on a new enrollment and workforce development report. The first-of-its-kind report shows that KCTCS Workforce Solutions has logged its best year to date (since 2000), expanding institutional capacity to help meet the unprecedented needs companies across the Commonwealth face in retaining, recruiting, reskilling and upskilling their workforce.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO