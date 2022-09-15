ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
This Week in South Florida: Maria Corina

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been outrage in much of South Florida’s sizable Venezuelan community. Also, perhaps, a bit of confusion over why the same governor who condemns socialist dictatorships is now calling the Venezuelan migrants he flew to Martha’s Vineyard illegal aliens. Maria Corina is...
IMMIGRATION
3 weeks after arrest, DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez Tuesday, three weeks after he turned himself in to authorities after being charged with two felony corruption counts. Prosecutors charged Martinez, who represents District 11, with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Dylan Fernandes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We first learned of the group of Venezuelan migrant families flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week when Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his involvement and gave a broadcast exclusive to a conservative cable newscast. In the face of a growing outcry from those who see...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
LUTZ, FL
Attack on axe-wielding man caught on camera inside McDonald’s

NEW YORK CITY – A group of men were captured on camera last week repeatedly punching a man inside a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It happened around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The man on the receiving end of that beating then grabbed his backpack and that’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
