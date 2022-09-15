Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Click10.com
South Florida reaching out to help Puerto Rico as Fiona brings devastation
MIAMI – Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take days to get the...
Click10.com
Texas sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI – A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly a group of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, the Bexar County agency tweeted Monday evening. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, which includes San...
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Maria Corina
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been outrage in much of South Florida’s sizable Venezuelan community. Also, perhaps, a bit of confusion over why the same governor who condemns socialist dictatorships is now calling the Venezuelan migrants he flew to Martha’s Vineyard illegal aliens. Maria Corina is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
3 weeks after arrest, DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez Tuesday, three weeks after he turned himself in to authorities after being charged with two felony corruption counts. Prosecutors charged Martinez, who represents District 11, with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Dylan Fernandes
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We first learned of the group of Venezuelan migrant families flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week when Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his involvement and gave a broadcast exclusive to a conservative cable newscast. In the face of a growing outcry from those who see...
Click10.com
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
Click10.com
Attack on axe-wielding man caught on camera inside McDonald’s
NEW YORK CITY – A group of men were captured on camera last week repeatedly punching a man inside a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It happened around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The man on the receiving end of that beating then grabbed his backpack and that’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Colleges hosting voter registration events in honor of National Voter Registration Day
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three South Florida colleges are hosting voter registration drives Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day. “Pizza to the Polls” is hosting a registration drive at Building 2 of Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus beginning at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, “Dream Defenders” is hosting...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Comments / 0