FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
'It's theft' | Neighbors react to homeowner's vehicle towed by HOA on north side
SAN ANTONIO — More residents in a north side neighborhood are speaking out against their homeowner's association after a homeowner's car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night. Agreeing to speak on the condition on anonymity, one resident shared how she believes Mountain Lodge has changed since...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 taken to hospital after driver falls asleep behind wheel and hits 4 cars, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Six people including some high schoolers were sent to the hospital after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a four-car crash near Culebra and Ranch View Friday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said the driver of a black pickup feel asleep on the way...
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours
SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street. Because the train is stopped on the tracks,...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended for 30 days after two unauthorized chases in two weeks
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who took part in two unauthorized high-speed pursuits in just over a two-week period earlier this year was suspended for 30 days by the department, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Officer Taylor Sanchez was handed separate suspensions of 20 days...
KSAT 12
Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who was last seen on the city’s North Side. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente, 15, was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street. Guerrero De La...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
