easternshorepost.com
Earl Kilmon Drewer Jr.
Mr. Earl Kilmon Drewer Jr., 74, beloved husband of Brenda Miles Drewer and resident of Davis Wharf, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. The son of the late Earl Kilmon Drewer Sr. and the late Madge Davis Drewer, he was a retired co-owner of Churn’s Truck Line Inc. and a fuel delivery driver for H.W. Drummond Inc.
Eric Lee Redifer
Colonel Eric Lee Redifer (U.S. Air Force retired), 78, husband of Judith Anne Emerson “Judy” Redifer and a resident of Atlantic, passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 13, 1944, in Baltimore and raised in Ravenswood, W.V., he was the son of the late Lee Westwood Redifer and the late Betty Miller Redifer.
Edward A. Wise
Mr. Edward A. Wise, 57, of Pocomoke City, Md., departed this life Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. Born in Salisbury, Edward was the beloved son of the late Grace B. Wise. He was affectionately known as “Ed” or “Tony” by his family and friends. He attended Accomack County Public Schools and graduated from Arcadia High School.
Calvin Elder Barrett
Mr. Calvin Elder Barrett, 89, of Chincoteague Island, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born on Chincoteague Island on Sept. 14, 1932, a son to the late William and Christine (Thornton) Barrett. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where...
Raymond Eugene Brady
Mr. Raymond Eugene Brady, affectionately known as “Buddy” to family and friends, departed this life peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. Buddy was a resident of Nassawadox and was born June 9, 1951, in Oyster, a son to the late Burleigh “Dick”...
