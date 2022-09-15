Mr. Edward A. Wise, 57, of Pocomoke City, Md., departed this life Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. Born in Salisbury, Edward was the beloved son of the late Grace B. Wise. He was affectionately known as “Ed” or “Tony” by his family and friends. He attended Accomack County Public Schools and graduated from Arcadia High School.

POCOMOKE CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO