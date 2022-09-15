ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

Comments / 0

Related
easternshorepost.com

Earl Kilmon Drewer Jr.

Mr. Earl Kilmon Drewer Jr., 74, beloved husband of Brenda Miles Drewer and resident of Davis Wharf, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. The son of the late Earl Kilmon Drewer Sr. and the late Madge Davis Drewer, he was a retired co-owner of Churn’s Truck Line Inc. and a fuel delivery driver for H.W. Drummond Inc.
DAVIS WHARF, VA
easternshorepost.com

Eric Lee Redifer

Colonel Eric Lee Redifer (U.S. Air Force retired), 78, husband of Judith Anne Emerson “Judy” Redifer and a resident of Atlantic, passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 13, 1944, in Baltimore and raised in Ravenswood, W.V., he was the son of the late Lee Westwood Redifer and the late Betty Miller Redifer.
ATLANTIC, VA
easternshorepost.com

Edward A. Wise

Mr. Edward A. Wise, 57, of Pocomoke City, Md., departed this life Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. Born in Salisbury, Edward was the beloved son of the late Grace B. Wise. He was affectionately known as “Ed” or “Tony” by his family and friends. He attended Accomack County Public Schools and graduated from Arcadia High School.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
easternshorepost.com

Calvin Elder Barrett

Mr. Calvin Elder Barrett, 89, of Chincoteague Island, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born on Chincoteague Island on Sept. 14, 1932, a son to the late William and Christine (Thornton) Barrett. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onancock, VA
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Clarksville, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Mclean, VA
City
Painter, VA
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
easternshorepost.com

Raymond Eugene Brady

Mr. Raymond Eugene Brady, affectionately known as “Buddy” to family and friends, departed this life peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. Buddy was a resident of Nassawadox and was born June 9, 1951, in Oyster, a son to the late Burleigh “Dick”...
NASSAWADOX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy