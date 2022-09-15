ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Frisco's first H-E-B opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.

FRISCO, Texas - San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B is ready to make its Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex debut on Wednesday when its new store opens in Frisco. The 118,000-square-foot store on Main Street will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The people in charge of H-E-B says a move to North Texas has something that has long been in the works.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth libraries close early due to 'credible bomb threat'

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth public libraries closed early on Monday night after a "credible bomb threat", according to Fort Worth police. Police say an email was received saying that there would be bombs at three libraries. The emailed claimed that people would be killed and lives would be destroyed.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
fox4news.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit a bicycle rider overnight and kept going. The victim was hit just after midnight Monday near Lancaster Avenue and an entrance ramp to the South Freeway. The man riding the bicycle was critically injured and taken...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break

The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

UT Southwestern Medical Center opens in southern Dallas County to help nearby residents

DALLAS - People got to check out a new game changing medical center in southern Dallas this weekend, as the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Red Bird opened up. "Many of our residents from the south side of town, they have to go 30-40 minutes away, and now they put that within 10-15 minutes away," said Keith Binson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "You can come from the southside of Dallas, you can come from Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster."
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Fox
fox4news.com

Dallas firefighters respond to 2 fires at neighboring vacant hotels

DALLAS - More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel along the Stemmons Corridor early Tuesday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were multiple small fires throughout the 13-story hotel located at West Mockingbird Lane and the North Stemmons Freeway. Smoke could be seen rising from the building.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Hurricane Fiona strands Mesquite couple in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona turned a Mesquite couple's weekend getaway to Puerto Rico into a fight to get off the island. Karl and Desiree Burrell say their vacation plans were scrapped almost as soon as they arrived. "The crazy part was I went downstairs to get breakfast,...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas-Fort Worth to receive $2M to reduce rape kit backlog

New funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area more than $2 million to help reduce the national rape kit backlog. Texas Senator John Cornyn announced the funding as a part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program. The federal money was authorized by...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas to offer teens free tickets to pro sporting events

DALLAS - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson unveiled a new program that will allow local teens to attend professional sporting events for free. The Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program gives Dallas residents between the ages of 12 and 17 up to two tickets per year. Those two tickets each come with an additional ticket for a chaperone.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas. It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway. Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy