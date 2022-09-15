DALLAS - People got to check out a new game changing medical center in southern Dallas this weekend, as the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Red Bird opened up. "Many of our residents from the south side of town, they have to go 30-40 minutes away, and now they put that within 10-15 minutes away," said Keith Binson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "You can come from the southside of Dallas, you can come from Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster."

