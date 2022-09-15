Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Late Forecast September 19
Summer isn't going away without a fight. Temperatures are expected to get close to record highs this week.
fox4news.com
Frisco's first H-E-B opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.
FRISCO, Texas - San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B is ready to make its Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex debut on Wednesday when its new store opens in Frisco. The 118,000-square-foot store on Main Street will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The people in charge of H-E-B says a move to North Texas has something that has long been in the works.
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth libraries close early due to 'credible bomb threat'
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth public libraries closed early on Monday night after a "credible bomb threat", according to Fort Worth police. Police say an email was received saying that there would be bombs at three libraries. The emailed claimed that people would be killed and lives would be destroyed.
fox4news.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit a bicycle rider overnight and kept going. The victim was hit just after midnight Monday near Lancaster Avenue and an entrance ramp to the South Freeway. The man riding the bicycle was critically injured and taken...
fox4news.com
Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break
The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
fox4news.com
UT Southwestern Medical Center opens in southern Dallas County to help nearby residents
DALLAS - People got to check out a new game changing medical center in southern Dallas this weekend, as the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Red Bird opened up. "Many of our residents from the south side of town, they have to go 30-40 minutes away, and now they put that within 10-15 minutes away," said Keith Binson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "You can come from the southside of Dallas, you can come from Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster."
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD expected to make Superintendent Angelica Ramsey's hiring official
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD’s lone finalist for superintendent is expected to sign a contract Tuesday. Trustees are holding a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize Dr. Angelica Ramsey’s hiring. Once it’s official, she will be the district’s 21st superintendent. Dr. Ramsey comes...
fox4news.com
Dallas firefighters respond to 2 fires at neighboring vacant hotels
DALLAS - More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel along the Stemmons Corridor early Tuesday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were multiple small fires throughout the 13-story hotel located at West Mockingbird Lane and the North Stemmons Freeway. Smoke could be seen rising from the building.
fox4news.com
Hurricane Fiona strands Mesquite couple in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona turned a Mesquite couple's weekend getaway to Puerto Rico into a fight to get off the island. Karl and Desiree Burrell say their vacation plans were scrapped almost as soon as they arrived. "The crazy part was I went downstairs to get breakfast,...
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
fox4news.com
When is the first day of fall? When is daylight saving time? Your questions about fall answered
DALLAS - The weather may not show it, but summer is coming to an end. So before you grab your pumpkins spice lattes and start getting ready for sweater weather FOX 4 is answering your questions about the fall. When is the first day of fall?. Fall officially begins Thursday,...
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed
FAIRVIEW, Texas - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash near the Allen-Fairview border where a big rig fell off of an overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Premium Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
fox4news.com
Dallas-Fort Worth to receive $2M to reduce rape kit backlog
New funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area more than $2 million to help reduce the national rape kit backlog. Texas Senator John Cornyn announced the funding as a part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program. The federal money was authorized by...
fox4news.com
Dallas to offer teens free tickets to pro sporting events
DALLAS - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson unveiled a new program that will allow local teens to attend professional sporting events for free. The Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program gives Dallas residents between the ages of 12 and 17 up to two tickets per year. Those two tickets each come with an additional ticket for a chaperone.
fox4news.com
Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas. It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway. Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that...
fox4news.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash with cyclist in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist. The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of W. Jefferson Street. Investigators found that a man who was...
fox4news.com
Threat reported at North Texas high school football game leads to arrests; AR-15 pistol recovered
EVERMAN, Texas - Two days after authorities arrested two people in relation to a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game Friday night, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office still has not released the names of the two people arrested. Many who were at the...
fox4news.com
National Voter Registration Day: Dallas County hosts drive-thru voter registration event
DALLAS - Dallas County is celebrating National Voter Registration Day and making a big push to register voters ahead of the November midterm election. The county will be working to register people at its office near Interstate 35E and Round Table Drive in Northwest Dallas. The drive-thru event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
