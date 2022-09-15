Read full article on original website
LockHimUp
5d ago
This is the epitome of stupid public officials. They need to close loopholes instead of opening new ones.
Reply
6
bubber1961
5d ago
More important things to spend money on what is the matter with you idiots!!
Reply
5
Related
What Questions Do You Have for the People Who Want to Run Your Government?
There’s less than a month to go before ballots start hitting OC voters’ mailboxes. The decision will impact who runs our government – and impacts local quality of life – from control of local school curriculum, to oversight of police, to addressing issues like homelessness and criminal justice.
sanclementetimes.com
Installation of Automated License Plate Readers on City’s Docket
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Mission Viejo City Council Majority To Get Tossed At End of Month
A majority of Mission Viejo’s City Council will be kicked out of office at the end of this month unless the California Court of Appeal steps in after an Orange County Superior Court Judge upheld his earlier deadline for the council members to resign on Sept. 30. Mayor Wendy...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
Placentia Ponders Bringing Back Downtown Parking Spots
People running stop signs, cars driving the wrong way and no place to park – these are a handful of concerns residents in Placentia’s Clementine community have raised with city officials over the Santa Fe avenue closure in Old Town. “I watch people making illegal U-Turns all the...
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
RELATED PEOPLE
Orange County Struggles to Curb Increasing Hate Incidents
Homophobic slurs scratched on the hood of a car and a handwritten anti-Asian letter demanding that the person “go back to your country, where you belong”. These are a couple examples of hate incidents committed in Orange County in 2021 as county officials and community leaders struggle to curb a nearly a decade-long trend of climbing reports of both hate crime and incidents combined.
Who’s In Charge of Mission Viejo?
After an Orange County Superior Court judge kicked a majority of the Mission Viejo City Council off the dais last month, saying they’d improperly extended their terms, there’s been little information about what comes next. Mission Viejo hasn’t seen a new city council member in six years.
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
Santa Monica Daily Press
County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026
Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Providence plans $712M medical expansion in southern Orange County
Providence Mission Hospital announced plans today for a major expansion that will include a 100-bed patient tower, along with new medical centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente.
foxla.com
Additional $5M to be paid to Chester family in settlement over leaked crash scene photos
Vanessa Bryant responds to lawsuit verdict with 'Justice for Kobe and Gigi' post. Vanessa Bryant issued a response on social media after jurors revealed Los Angeles County must pay $31 million in damages, $16 million of which set aside for the widow, following the lawsuit centered around the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene cell phone photos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcrw.com
‘Power play’ by OC electricity agency prompts calls for more transparency
The Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) launched in 2020 to provide renewable electricity to people in Fullerton, Irvine, Buena Park and Huntington Beach. Under state law, the agency automatically enrolls residents in greener power, but people can choose to opt out. But a recent grand jury report accuses OCPA of...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
Kriz: 5.7% of OC’s Beginning of the Year Homeless Population is Now Dead, with 41 Homeless Deaths in August, 328 for the Year
Another 41 people died “without fixed abode,” that is homeless, in Orange County last month. Their names are:. Samuel LIEBMANN who died on August 1st in Dana Point. Robert RINEHART who died on August 4th in Huntington Beach. Kristina VIDAL who died on August 6th in Placentia. Orion...
dailytitan.com
Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking
The Fullerton Arboretum no longer has free parking for visitors during the week, adding further costs to already lofty campus parking fees and resulting in guest complaints. ParkMobile, Cal State Fullerton’s mobile payment app for campus parking, spread to the Fullerton Arboretum parking lot at the start of this semester, charging four dollars an hour. (Parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 p.m.) The arboretum is not responsible for the new cost as enforcement falls under CSUF Parking and Transportation services .
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 18