What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check
A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers. During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:. Walmart Supercenter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
dakotanewsnow.com
Guns, drugs, lax paroles to blame for violent crime in Sioux Falls, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Before details were given about the city’s fourth homicide in five weeks, the mayor and top law enforcement leaders in Sioux Falls held a press conference on Monday morning to pinpoint some of the root causes behind crime trends in the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals
Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
dakotanewsnow.com
Has crime gotten worse in Sioux Falls? Law Enforcement will release 2022 Crime Review Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating a handful of recent homicide cases spanning across the city, many may wonder if there has been an uptick in crime this year compared to years past. Those answers may come Monday, September 19th, when Sioux...
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25
Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event
If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?. The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews sponsored by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is back! This...
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
