Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
dakotanewsnow.com

Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#City Limits#Police#Dakota News Now#North Weber
dakotanewsnow.com

Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
dakotanewsnow.com

Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

