Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Each of the 78 cards in a traditional tarot deck has its own unique meaning, and if you happen to pull a card and set it down in the reversed direction, the meaning can actually change a bit. In the case of the Queen of Wands card, here's what to know if you pull it in reverse.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO