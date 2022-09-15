On May 4, New Jersey's single-use plastic bag ban went into effect. Since then it's wreaked nothing but havoc. Supermarkets are watching their plastic baskets being taken, and people either forget to bring their bags or take shopping carts to the car where they have to load their merch. Some probably took up juggling, which we're used to doing in New Jersey just to make ends meet.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 HOURS AGO