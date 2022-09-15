ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states

New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you’re lucky enough to live here, chances are there’s a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s cranberry harvest season is underway

New Jersey’s cranberry season usually starts in late spring and early summer when the berries grow. But cranberry harvest season begins in late September. When the cranberries are seen floating on the water in the bog, that’s actually the end of the harvest cycle, said Assistant New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture, Joe Atchison.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#No Air#Air Quality#Wildfire#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how NJ stores could set themselves apart in bag ban

On May 4, New Jersey's single-use plastic bag ban went into effect. Since then it's wreaked nothing but havoc. Supermarkets are watching their plastic baskets being taken, and people either forget to bring their bags or take shopping carts to the car where they have to load their merch. Some probably took up juggling, which we're used to doing in New Jersey just to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey 101.5

Remember these 11 now-defunct NJ food chains? We miss them

Ahh that iconic turquoise and orange pointed roof and the best breakfast in town. That familiarity when you’d find one along a road traveling to somewhere else and you knew you’d get a good meal. America’s last Howard Johnson's restaurant — a 7,500-square-foot single-story diner, which had sat off Lake George, NY's Route 9 for almost 70 years — closed its doors just this past June.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: This week starts warm, but will end 20 degrees cooler

The official start of fall — the Autumnal Equinox — is coming up on Thursday at 9:04 p.m. And how appropriate, since Thursday will be a big transition day for New Jersey. We start the week warm and summer-ish, with highs in the 80s. But by Friday, it will turn almost 20 degrees colder. I'm afraid "shorts and flip flops" weather is about to come to an end. (For now.)
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
New Jersey 101.5

Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban

Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
ADVOCACY
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing NJ initiative wants to end Ewing Sarcoma

Just over a year ago, New Jersey teen Jaclyn Ehrlich passed away after a tough battle with Ewing Sarcoma. While she may physically no longer be here with us, her spirit sure is, and what is being done in her memory is truly amazing. Nonprofit Organization, 3 Dollar Challenge has...
CHARITIES
New Jersey 101.5

Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ

President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Study ranks New Jersey the 8th best state to work in

New Jersey ranks in the top ten of states with favorable conditions for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam. It came in #8. Oxfam describes itself as an organization “that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice.”. The study measured each state in three categories:. Wage policies:...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy