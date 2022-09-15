Read full article on original website
New report highlights huge impact of KCTCS on Kentuckians
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) Workforce Solutions completed its highest-performing year, based on a new enrollment and workforce development report. The first-of-its-kind report shows that KCTCS Workforce Solutions has logged its best year to date (since 2000), expanding institutional capacity to help meet the unprecedented needs companies across the Commonwealth face in retaining, recruiting, reskilling and upskilling their workforce.
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July 2023 and will include outdoor classrooms, terraced lawn seating, a water fountain feature, patio and garden areas, and other installations.
YMCA announces new Alliance Executive Director
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Chief Operating Officer for the past five years, has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance Executive Director. As the executive director of the Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Francis will be responsible for connecting...
