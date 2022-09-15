Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Daniel Alabre, Dexter School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Clean-up day in Dexter Township
In the coming month, Dexter Township is hosting another clean-up day. Things like scrap metal, electronic waste, document shredding, tires and Styrofoam will be accepted and taken care of. See the flyer below for more details. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at...
Where To Go for Fall Fun Around Here
Let’s get right to it. Fall is here with tons of fun things to do and places to visit. (downtown Chelsea) Businesses and groups are coming together to make October a month of Halloween fun in Chelsea. Details and a calendar of events can be found at https://chelseamich.com/hometown-halloween/. Apple...
Dexter Equestrians Ride Strong in Their First Two Competitions
The 2022 Dexter High School Equestrian Team may be small in numbers, but they are making their presence known in the District 7 Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association competitions. The team is comprised of Junior Nigel Makin and Freshman Kera Root. At the Sept. 11 meet in Belleville, Root took second...
Dexter Tennis Picks Up Pair of SEC Wins
The Dexter tennis team picked up a pair of SEC Red wins last week for the Dreads first conference wins of the season. The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down Monroe 6-2 with the help of Trojan voids at three and four doubles. Dexter came away with a pair...
