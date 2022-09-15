Read full article on original website
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
247Sports
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
Game Week: UCLA vs. Colorado Facts and Factors
UCLA is 3-0 and has a chance to win its fourth consecutive game to start this season and its seventh overall as the Bruins travel to Colorado for its first road game of 2022. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Record and Conference Standing: UCLA Bruins...
WATCH: Brian Lindgren, Jake Levengood, and Anthony Gould Preview No. 7 USC
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
Photo Gallery: UCLA vs South Alabama
UCLA Football defeated South Alabama, 32-31, on Sept 17, 2022 at the Rose Bowl with a reported attendance of 29,344 (Final Stats). Photos are by BRO photographer Steve Cheng. All Rights Reserved.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Playing with Tempo
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the team playing with tempo and when the situation calls for it. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Four-Star '25 RB Jordon Davison set to visit Oklahoma
The initial 247Sports top 100 for the class of 2025 was released earlier this week. The class looks to be a strong one in California and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 3-star 2023 DL Deijon Laffitte
USC added once again to the 2023 defensive line recruiting board with an offer to three-star Colony (Calif.) defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Laffitte is not rated in the 247Sports Composite but is the No. 150 defensive line prospect in the nation and the No. 152 recruit out of California in the 247Sports rankings. He holds Power 5 offers from Washington, Maryland, Washington State, Utah, Tennessee, Arizona State and Colorado among others.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers fast-rising 2023 linebacker, Memphis commit Arion Carter
USC football jumped in on one of the fast-rising defensive prospects in the country with an offer to unranked Smyrna (TN) athlete Arion Carter on Sunday. Carter, a current Memphis commit, has seen his stock skyrocket with recent offers from USC, Auburn and Alabama in the last few days. He's also picked up interest from Duke, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
247Sports
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
Four-Star '25 LB Nasir Wyatt set for weekend visit to Oklahoma
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt is already a national recruit and on Monday, he picked up an offer from the school he called his,
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
247Sports
