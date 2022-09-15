New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that from 2019 to 2021, Maine experienced the largest decline in the uninsured rate in the U.S. In 2019, 8% of Mainers were uninsured. By 2021, that number dipped to 5.7%. That's a drop of more than two percentage points, and was the largest decline of any state.

