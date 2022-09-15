Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
mainepublic.org
Maine farmers hope that breeding a better potato can help the industry deal with a warming climate
From his pickup truck, Robbie Irving points to a wide irrigation system providing water to hundreds of acres of plants on the Caribou potato farm that his family has harvested since 1936. Irving's grandfather started on the system decades ago, and Irving said it's proved to be vital as Aroostook...
mainepublic.org
Maine sees largest decline of any state in uninsured rate, but trails New England states overall
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that from 2019 to 2021, Maine experienced the largest decline in the uninsured rate in the U.S. In 2019, 8% of Mainers were uninsured. By 2021, that number dipped to 5.7%. That's a drop of more than two percentage points, and was the largest decline of any state.
mainepublic.org
Finance disclosures: GOP megadonor behind text campaign accusing Mills of indoctrinating schoolkids
The lead funder of the group sending text messages to Maine voters and claiming Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is putting controversial books in Maine schools is a GOP megadonor and head of a controversial right wing think tank. Thomas Klingenstein is a partner in a New York investment firm and...
mainepublic.org
What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health
A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.
