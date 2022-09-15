ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is known about the adverse effects of PFAS on health

A recent report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine finds that PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—are linked to a number of adverse health effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about the health risks posed by PFAS, and what work is being done in Maine to learn more.
