Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional
The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more. A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s...
Some States Have Already Run Out Of Moderna’s Bivalent Covid Shots
The company has not given any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays, Becker's Hospital Review reported. Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays. (Twenter, 9/16)
Through The Pandemic, More Adults Sought Mental Health Care
Fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the percentage of U.S. adults getting mental health care rose from 19.2% in 2019 to 21.6% in 2021. In other news, mounting evidence shows tea drinking is linked to lower diabetes risks, a beef product recall, and more.
STDs Rose Sharply Last Year, With Syphilis Rate The Highest In 30 Years
The CDC data resulted in calls for more action on the STD prevention front. Other news is on pediatric monkeypox infections and the fight to eradicate polio. Rates of common sexually transmitted infections sharply increased in the US last year, alarming some health officials and sexual health advocates who argue the country needs to do more to stop the spread of preventable diseases. (Muller, 9/19)
Being A Late-To-Bed Person May Mean Higher Health Risks
Type 2 diabetes and heart disease risks go up if you are a night owl, a report in CNN says. Meanwhile, a different report says high blood pressure can be lowered by breath training, and a study asks if donating blood can harm blood donors. CBD foods and a Colgate recall are also in the news.
Clearing Pollution Helps Clear the Fog of Aging — And May Cut the Risk of Dementia
During the past decade, a growing body of research has shown that air pollution harms older adults’ brains, contributing to cognitive decline and dementia. What hasn’t been clear is whether improving air quality would benefit brain health. Two studies published this year by researchers at six universities and...
