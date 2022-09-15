Read full article on original website
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month: Todos Juntos helping families learn English, participate in the community
Todos Juntos Learning Center is allowing immigrants to Austin become part of the community. KVUE's Yvonna Nava has more.
San Marcos organization hosts 'get out the vote' event to decriminalize marijuana
Mano Amiga Action hosted an event to help decriminalize marijuana in San Marcos. KVUE's Natalie Haddad explains.
Families come together for memorial on 1-year anniversary of Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
A year ago, 75 dogs died during a fire at a pet boarding facility in Georgetown. Families gathered for a memorial on Sunday.
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
After increased criticism of LGBTQ community, veterans create organization to keep events peaceful
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — For four months, the two brothers who created the Veterans for Equality organization have been manning Pride-related events. But this weekend in Pflugerville, they faced extremism they've never encountered before. "Our first one was the Protect Trans Kids [rally] at the Capitol," said Gen Peña, cofounder...
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter over capacity
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is over capacity. Workers say they have 150 dogs and 100 cats in need of homes.
Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
Austin man battling two forms of cancer while raising awareness about disease, mental health
AUSTIN, Texas — Steve Dombeck's journey with cancer has led him to give back to the community and raise awareness about mental health for patients. Dombeck said he considers himself unbreakable. It's been his motto since he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer, leukemia and multiple myeloma in 2015.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
Austin restaurant named among top 50 in the US by New York Times
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been in business for less than a year but it's already one of the best restaurants in the nation, according to The New York Times. On Monday, the paper released its 2022 list of 50 favorite restaurants in the U.S. Among them was Austin's Canje, a Caribbean restaurant on the city's east side.
SAFE Alliance hosts Touch-A-Truck event at Camp Mabry
AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance hosted its annual "Touch-A-Truck" event on Saturday, giving kids the chance to explore all sorts of vehicles at Camp Mabry. More than 6,000 kids and parents were expected to attend the event, where kids of all ages got to explore and climb into just about any vehicle they could imagine. From fire trucks and ambulances to bulldozers and even a KVUE truck, the event featured a variety of vehicles.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
Travis County Commissioners extend early voting hours, raise election worker pay
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County residents will have a bit more time to vote on two days during the early voting period this November. The Travis County Commissioners Court extended early voting hours at five locations ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The extension means that early voting...
Travis County deputy involved in deadly Elgin shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Travis County deputy shot and killed a man in Elgin. Neighbors say he was a retired law enforcement officer.
Harry Ransom Center honors Robert De Niro with film history archives
Robert De Niro's early career and film hits are on display at the Harry Ransom Center. KVUE's Dominique Newland has more.
Texan on a mission to do everything on her bucket list after receiving ALS diagnosis
AUSTIN, Texas — ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and terminal neuromuscular disease. It affects as many as 30,000 people in the U.S., according to John Hopkins Medical Center. Thirty-seven-year-old mom, Sara Wheeler, is one of the few who has the rare disease. Her journey...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Why an Austin local walks to end Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas — During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting inspiring stories and contributions from Hispanic individuals. One Austinite is committed to the fight to end Alzheimer’s and dementia. Rafael Ayuso has channeled his passion into becoming a walk committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Austin.
