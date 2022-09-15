ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
KVUE

Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin restaurant named among top 50 in the US by New York Times

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been in business for less than a year but it's already one of the best restaurants in the nation, according to The New York Times. On Monday, the paper released its 2022 list of 50 favorite restaurants in the U.S. Among them was Austin's Canje, a Caribbean restaurant on the city's east side.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SAFE Alliance hosts Touch-A-Truck event at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance hosted its annual "Touch-A-Truck" event on Saturday, giving kids the chance to explore all sorts of vehicles at Camp Mabry. More than 6,000 kids and parents were expected to attend the event, where kids of all ages got to explore and climb into just about any vehicle they could imagine. From fire trucks and ambulances to bulldozers and even a KVUE truck, the event featured a variety of vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Hispanic Heritage Month: Why an Austin local walks to end Alzheimer's

AUSTIN, Texas — During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting inspiring stories and contributions from Hispanic individuals. One Austinite is committed to the fight to end Alzheimer’s and dementia. Rafael Ayuso has channeled his passion into becoming a walk committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

