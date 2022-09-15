Roy A Gamble, 64, of Butler passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 5, 1958, to the late Raymond and Ann (Furka) Gamble Sr. Roy graduated from Butler High School and later went on to graduate with honors from the New Castle School of Trades. He was employed through the Castle Rubber Company from 1979 to 2003, Advanced Auto Parts from 2006 to 2014, and MSA from 2006 until retirement. Roy was a member of the Oneida Bow Hunters and the Summit Township Sportsman Club. He was known to be extremely dependable, funny and caring. He was an amazing husband, father, and son. Above all else he absolutely loved being a Pap-Pap to Declan and Hayden. He was loved and will be forever missed. Roy was the beloved husband of his childhood sweetheart Roxanne (Montgomery) Gamble since their marriage on August 25, 1984; father of Robert (Ashley) Gamble; brother of Raymond Gamble Jr. and Ellen (Paul) Smith; and grandfather of Declan and Hayden. He is also survived by a large and loving family. Family and friends received on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A special thank you to the staff of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO