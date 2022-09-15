Read full article on original website
Butler’s Swidzinski wins Golf Section title/Freeport Soccer remains perfect
–Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski won the WPIAL Section title with a round of 1-under 71 at Suncrest Golf Course. Three Butler golfers reached the WPIAL semi-final round. Joining Swidzinski is returning state qualifier Wyatt Kos who shot the cut score of 81 and Parker Worsley with an 80. The semi-final round will be held at Champions Lake Golf Course in Ligonier next Wednesday.
Butler Elementary Wrestling registration coming in October
Butler Golden Tornado Elementary Wrestling sign-ups will be held over two days in October, the 20th and 27th from 6 to 7:30pm at the Legacy Wrestling Building at 232 East North Street in Butler, which is the old K of C building. The program is open to boys and girls in grades one through six.
Roy A Gamble
Roy A Gamble, 64, of Butler passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 5, 1958, to the late Raymond and Ann (Furka) Gamble Sr. Roy graduated from Butler High School and later went on to graduate with honors from the New Castle School of Trades. He was employed through the Castle Rubber Company from 1979 to 2003, Advanced Auto Parts from 2006 to 2014, and MSA from 2006 until retirement. Roy was a member of the Oneida Bow Hunters and the Summit Township Sportsman Club. He was known to be extremely dependable, funny and caring. He was an amazing husband, father, and son. Above all else he absolutely loved being a Pap-Pap to Declan and Hayden. He was loved and will be forever missed. Roy was the beloved husband of his childhood sweetheart Roxanne (Montgomery) Gamble since their marriage on August 25, 1984; father of Robert (Ashley) Gamble; brother of Raymond Gamble Jr. and Ellen (Paul) Smith; and grandfather of Declan and Hayden. He is also survived by a large and loving family. Family and friends received on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A special thank you to the staff of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Oma Jean “Jean” Baker
Oma Jean “Jean” Baker, 92, of Karns City, passed away peacefully at the family home in Karns City in the company of her loving daughter and son-in-law on Sunday morning, September 18, 2022. Jean was born in Apollo on January 4, 1930. She was the daughter of the...
Leanora Harvey
Leanora Harvey, 46, of Butler passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born in Pittsburg on September 2, 1976, to Robert and Margaret Harvey. Leanora attended Knoch High School. She loved listening to music, campfires, hiking, and her animals. Leanora was known to love her family and friends to the fullest. She was loved and will be forever missed. Leanora was the mother of Alicia Rose, Katelyn Harvey, and Travis Leitem; sister of Denise Porco and Jessica Harvey; and grandmother to Evelyn Rose Stivason. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by four cents over the past week to settle at $3.96 per gallon.
Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti
Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti, 52, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly following a very brief illness on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Michael was born in Clarion on May 14, 1970. He was the son of John M. Berteotti and the late Susan Schimp...
Brian M Holt
Brian M Holt, 76, a resident of Jupiter, FL and Slippery Rock, PA passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Brian was born in Glasgow, Scotland on April 1, 1946, to the late Harry and Peggy (MacClaine) Holt. Brian had a distinguished teaching and coaching career in Palm Beach County. He was loved and will be forever missed. Brian is survived by his devoted wife Rosemary Holt; loving daughter Jesse (Charles Gammill). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. He will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life in Slippery Rock will be announced at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
Health Clinic set for Sunday at Rotary Park
A group is holding a health event in a Butler City park later today. The Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park (Corner of Chestnut and West Cunningham). The...
Portion Of Rt. 8 Will Remain Unpaved Through Winter
A milled portion of Route 8 in Penn Township will remain that way for the rest of the winter. A PennDOT spokesperson says that the stretch of highway in between Renfrew Road and Airport Road will not be paved until next year. That part of the highway has been milled...
Return Of Rocky? SRU Fundraising Effort Aims To Bring Back Mascot
A fundraising effort at Slippery Rock University could bring back a much beloved mascot. Rocky, the long brown-colored rock who wore an SRU t-shirt, was retired officially 22 years ago. Now, the university is aiming to raise $22,000 for their scholarship program to bring the mascot back. The university says...
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
Penn St. Extension Offering Online Program On Walkable Neighborhood
Penn State Extension is offering an online program later this week about the demand for “walkable” neighborhoods in response to changing demographics and the need for housing of different prices. A 75 minute webinar on “Missing Middle Housing” will begin at noon Wednesday. One of the...
George “Baba” T. Phillips
George “Baba” T. Phillips, 74, of Butler passed away on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on December 10, 1947, to the late George H. (Edna) Phillips and Joann Dillner. George served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He later went on to be employed for General Wire and Spring Company for over 20 years. George was also a new member to the American Legion. He loved woodworking, so much that he would build anything from cradles for babies new to the family to sheds that were wrecked by flooding. George was the father of Robert (Karen), Christine, and Melissa (Matthew); brother of Tom Phillips; grandfather of Shad (Megan), Brad (Kayla), Robert, Mike, Kylie, Nathan, and Andrew; and great grandfather of Graison, Holland, Harper, and Harley. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine E. Phillips, who only passed away 5 months and he missed her so much that he gave up the will to live; and his sister Sandra (Adam) Eckhart. Family and friends received on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Full military honors and a prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. After the prayer service a Celebration of Life will be held at Melissa’s house (Address will be given privately).
VA Butler Healthcare’s Fall Flu Clinics to Begin on Monday
Flu season is fast approaching and VA Butler Healthcare is offering help to local veterans. A series of ‘Fall Flu Clinics’ begins on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Castle Road facility. An appointment is not required but this session is limited to Vets age 65 and older due to a delay in vaccines.
Ruth Ellen Kubisiak
Ruth Ellen Kubisiak, 71, of Butler, PA passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence at Under Our Wing in Butler. She was born in Bellevue, PA to the late Bernard George Kubisiak, Sr. and Ruth (Porch) Kubisiak. Ruth is a graduate of Bellevue High School, Class of 1969. Among her work life, she was employed by Palmer’s Restaurant and Mercy Hospital.
One Person Goes To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Oakland Township. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. on Chicora Road (Route 68) near the intersection with Shearer Road. Police say 56-year-old James Kemple of Butler was looking in the rearview mirror of his...
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
Police Searching For Driver Who Damaged Emlenton Yard
Police are searching for more information on a crash that left property damaged in Emlenton. The accident happened early Saturday morning around 5:40 on Kerr Avenue at the intersection with College Street. Police say a white Chevrolet Cruze went off the road, hit an embankment, and took out three mailboxes.
