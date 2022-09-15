Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
KATU.com
North Portlanders push for more patrols following second deadly park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating another deadly shooting in Northgate Park. The park is nestled in North Portland near a school and complete with a large grassy field. Families fill the homes on the perimeter. The shooting happened on Monday night, shortly after sunset. Police say they...
KATU.com
Police arrest would-be kidnapper in Northwest Portland; suspect faces multiple charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday afternoon, September 19, at about 2:30 p.m., Portland Police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st Street and Davis Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked on several charges including:. Menacing. Unlawful use of...
KATU.com
Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Forest Grove shooting leaves one dead; Police say no threat to community
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Forest Grove Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. Police say at 8 p.m. they responded to reports of multiple gunshots near a residence on Meadow View Road. When police arrived, they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds and...
KATU.com
Portland Police take two into custody in connection with 82nd Avenue shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have taken two men into custody in connection with a shooting on September 8. On Friday, September 16, police were able to take 24-year-old Charlie Hernandez into custody at his parole officer’s office. In addition to Hernandez, a juvenile suspect was located Saturday,...
KATU.com
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
KATU.com
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
'No credible threat' after reports of someone possibly near Reynolds HS with a gun
Reynolds School District said there’s “no credible threat” after investigating reports of someone with a gun near the Reynolds High School campus on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said. The district said that earlier in the day Tuesday it got word from someone who said they saw a...
KATU.com
Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall
Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
KATU.com
Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
KATU.com
Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver
Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
KATU.com
Multnomah County Search & Rescue teams seeing busiest year since Eagle Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they've had to activate the Search and Rescue team more in 2022 than they have since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. According to stats released by the sheriff's office, in 2022, they activated SAR:. 18 times in Multnomah...
KATU.com
Semi, cement truck crash partially blocks Highway 47 near Forest Grove
A cement truck collided with a semi-trailer on Monday along Highway 47, Forest Grove Fire said. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near the Martin Road intersection. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash. Forest Grove Fire said the intersection is partially blocked, however, Forest...
KATU.com
Clackamas County K-9 retires from police work, begins role as community ambassdor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A K-9 in Clackamas County has retired and will continue to serve the community as an ambassador. This weekend the community came together to celebrate Grimm's years of hard work. Grimm served the county from 2015 to 2022. His handler, deputy Erik McGlothin, was very emotional...
KATU.com
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
KATU.com
E-Scooters coming to Tualatin in new pilot program
TUALATIN, Ore. — An E-Scooter pilot program is launching in Tualatin. Starting next Tuesday, people will be able to hop on one of Lime's brand new gen-4 electric scooters. This launch was originally supposed to happen in June, but with Bird Scooters. “We are very excited Lime is bringing...
KATU.com
Gas prices drop in Portland, across Oregon for 14th straight week
Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Portland to nearly $4.74 a gallon, AAA said on Tuesday. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices have dropped across the country. In Salem, the average price remained at $4.35 a gallon, while the Eugene/Springfield area's average...
KATU.com
Dougy Center to help grieving children deal with loss of parent or sibling due to COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — A local non-profit just earned a big grant to help kids and teenagers deal with loss. Dougy Center located in Southeast Portland is a space with trained specialists that helps kids through the grieving process. Brennan Wood, Executive Director for Dougy Center, says "One in 13...
Comments / 0