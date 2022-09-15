ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall

Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver

Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

E-Scooters coming to Tualatin in new pilot program

TUALATIN, Ore. — An E-Scooter pilot program is launching in Tualatin. Starting next Tuesday, people will be able to hop on one of Lime's brand new gen-4 electric scooters. This launch was originally supposed to happen in June, but with Bird Scooters. “We are very excited Lime is bringing...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Gas prices drop in Portland, across Oregon for 14th straight week

Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Portland to nearly $4.74 a gallon, AAA said on Tuesday. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices have dropped across the country. In Salem, the average price remained at $4.35 a gallon, while the Eugene/Springfield area's average...
PORTLAND, OR

