Read full article on original website
Related
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Learning Garden is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids in their garden
Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Learning Garden is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids in their garden as part of The Greater Cincinnati Great Outdoor Weekend on Sunday, September 25 between Noon and 4 PM. Click the image below to search for other events near you…. About the Loveland...
lovelandmagazine.com
13th Annual Captain Seth Mitchell HERO 5K Run and Walk is Sat October 15
Loveland, Ohio – Seth Mitchell, a captain and pilot in the United States Marine Corps and a 1997 Loveland High School graduate, was killed in action in Afghanistan in October 2009. Seth contributed greatly to the Loveland community in his youth… he served as a leader and role model on the varsity football team, was voted to be Class President his senior year, and was named “Mr. Personality” by his peers. He was well loved here. After graduating, he took that same sense of service and loyalty into all that he did: as a son, a brother, a friend, a leader in the Marines.
lovelandmagazine.com
Cassie Mattia named President and Publisher of Loveland Magazine
Cassie Mattia became an equal Partner and Co-Owner of Loveland Magazine in July of 2021 when we signed a co-owner agreement. To better reflect and define our daily roles in publishing Loveland Magazine, Cassie Mattia has been named President and Publisher of our newspaper. I have been assigned the title of Editor in Chief.
Comments / 0