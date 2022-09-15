There was never any reason to doubt that Mike McDaniel and Miami would have success. The stunning part is how quickly that success has come. A 20-7 win over the rebuilding Patriots in Week 1 was a feel good performance for fans, but didn’t really tell us who these Dolphins were. Their 42-38 comeback against the Ravens absolutely did. It was a statement, one the rest of the NFL should pay attention to if they have Miami on their schedule.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO