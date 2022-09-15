Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League
Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Chelsea director Damian Willoughby sacked over 'inappropriate messages' - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have sacked their commercial director Damian Willoughby over a series of "inappropriate messages" sent to football finance agent Catalina Kim that put a proposed multi-million pound investment project at risk. Chelsea will re-open talks with candidates for the...
SkySports
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Alan Forrest scores twice as Robbie Nielson's side go third in Premiership
Alan Forrest hit a double as Hearts followed up their European win with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell. Lawrence Shankland capitalised on a misjudgement in the home defence to put Hearts in front in the 17th minute and then set up Forrest five minutes after the break. The winger rounded off the win in stoppage-time.
SkySports
WSL: Aston Villa shock Manchester City while Tottenham and West Ham claim wins on opening weekend
Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women's Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City. Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses' victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first top-flight points against City.
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...
SkySports
St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended
Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SkySports
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Neal Maupay off the mark as Frank Lampard's side win first Premier League game of the season
Frank Lampard says it was a "big deal" for Everton to beat West Ham 1-0 to secure their first Premier League win of the season. Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a half-volley from just inside the area in front of the Gwladys Street End (53) to the delight of the home crowd, who had endured a drab first half.
SkySports
Racist chanting at Vinicius Jr mars Madrid derby as Real beat Atletico - European round-up
Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the La Liga season when they beat city rivals Atletico at the Metropolitano, but racist chanting directed at Vinicius Jr outside the stadium marred the derby. Atletico fans were filmed racially abusing Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius ahead of Sunday's game, which the visitors...
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA・
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
SkySports
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership: Hearts, Rangers, St Mirren, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Livingston and St Johnstone feature in team of the week
It was another action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for St Mirren, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston. The Buddies have two players represented after pulling off the shock of the weekend by beating Celtic 2-0 to end their long unbeaten run. Hearts take three places in the best...
SkySports
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
SkySports
Vitality Roses: England name squads as World Cup prep continues; Chelsea Pitman returns for series vs Uganda, live on Sky
Chelsea Pitman returns to the Vitality Roses squad for England’s forthcoming series against Uganda, live on Sky Sports, while head coach Jess Thirlby has also named further squads to face Australia and for the FAST5 Netball World Series. England will play their first Tests since this summer's Commonwealth Games...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter
England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland announce 15-man squad for Australia, with Simi Singh included
The 15-player group also features Conor Olphert and Craig Young, who return after missing August's 3-2 series win over Afghanistan in Stormont through injuries. Singh replaced McBrine for the final two games of that series and retains his spot in the squad. Graham Hume featured in the Afghanistan series, but...
SkySports
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
SkySports
William Saliba: Arsenal defender says starting at World Cup for France would be a dream
William Saliba says starting at the World Cup for France is a dream for him as he continues his fine form for Premier League leaders Arsenal. Three years after his £25m move from St Etienne, the centre-back has finally broken into the Gunners' first team, starting all seven of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season and scoring twice - most recently in their 3-0 win over Brentford on Super Sunday.
SkySports
Liam Williams out of Wales' autumn internationals vs New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Georgia with collarbone injury
Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut. The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff's United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday. He has undergone surgery and...
