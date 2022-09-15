ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Meet Leo, the new compassion pup for SKPD

South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan and Officer Bryan Monte stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to introduce viewers to Leo – the new compassion dog for the department. Leo is a Bernedoodle puppy who will serve as a support dog for first responders...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WaterFire honors educators

WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting of WaterFire on Saturday, September 24 supported by Rhode Island Department of Education, XQ Institute, Fidelity Investments, and igus. The lighting will begin after sunset (6:39 PM) and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food fair and artists’ market vendors open at 5:30 pm. Rhode Island Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year awards ceremony will be held in Memorial Park from 3:00 – 6:30 pm. WaterFire’s Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, Ed Cabral, and Teacher of the Year, Lisa Leaheey, share all the details!
PROVIDENCE, RI

