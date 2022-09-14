ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WKMI

Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo

We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo

So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th

If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center

Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

What’s a Fall Bike Celebration? It’s Happening in Vicksburg 9/16

Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art

This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Lawton Listed at $550,000

Wait, the most expensive home for sale in Lawton has paneling?. This single-family home on Huzzy Lake was built back in 1960. With 3 bedrooms and two baths, this home has 2,143 square feet of living space, which breaks down to about $257 a square foot. To put that in perspective, the average cost to build a home in Michigan ranges between $90 - $150 per square foot. However, I think the Lake view has something to do with the price.
LAWTON, MI
WKMI

5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years

Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area

A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.

The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

In With the New! Resale Shop Replaces Former Emporium in Downtown Allegan

Downtown Allegan has been abuzz lately. Over the last several years the downtown Allegan landscape has seen lots of changes--for the better!. Residents have recently seen the opening of the new Tardy's Underground comic book shop in addition to the new Hoard of the Dragon tabletop gaming shop, which replaced the former Regent Arcade when it moved down the block. Now a new resale shop is making its home in downtown Allegan.
ALLEGAN, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
