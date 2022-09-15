Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
S.C. Red Cross volunteers and workers deploy to Puerto Rico
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Help from the Midlands is headed to Puerto Rico to assist with the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The American Red Cross says right now most of the island is without power. South Carolina volunteers and workers with the Red Cross are deploying to Puerto Rico this week.
abccolumbia.com
The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
abccolumbia.com
Monday Headlines- Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is Monday. The Queen is the longest-reigning British monarch, holding the throne for 70 years. You can see coverage here on ABC Columbia beginning at 5am Monday. For Live Coverage, click here https://abcnews.go.com/Live. At home, Flags remained flying at...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoption special, plus Okra Strut time
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. Officials say ‘Clear the Shelters’ is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
abccolumbia.com
Two people displaced after house fire at Fox Squirrel Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department say no one is hurt after a house fire Monday afternoon in the laundry room at Fox Squirrel Circle. According to investigators, the fire started in a clothes dryer and caused extensive damages to the room it was in. No one was...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia Animal Services hosting Free Pet Adoptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. Officials say ‘Clear the Shelters’ is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
abccolumbia.com
United Way of Midlands looking for literacy program volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium is looking for volunteers help elementary students foster a love for reading for the 2022-2023 school year. Midlands Reading Consortium’s (MRC) aim is to enhance students’ literacy skills and promote a love of reading. The program will be serving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested after pulling out knife during school fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A student from Richland Northeast High School has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the 14 year-old female was charged for carrying a weapon on school property after she pulled out a knife during a fight with two other students.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Coroner identifies two people who died in car accident on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner says it has identified the names of two people who died in a car accident on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the first victim as 42 year-old Jeremey Pitts of Irmo. The second was identified as 46 year-old Jonathan Rosa of Mount Pleasant.
abccolumbia.com
Red Cross disaster trained volunteer to head to Puerto Rico
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In the wake of Hurricane Fiona making landfall Sunday with winds upwards of 75 miles per hour Puerto Rico is in need of disaster support. The Red Cross of South Carolina stands at the ready to assist as the territory is left with flooding, landslides as the entire island remains without power. One upstate woman who volunteers with the Red Cross, and was in Puerto Rico back in 2017 for Hurricane Maria, is heading back to the island Tuesday.
Comments / 2