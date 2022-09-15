Read full article on original website
Tech workers at Compass laid off due to housing market slowdown
A company known for fusing the tech and real estate industries is conducting another round of layoffs, this time primarily among its tech workers.
Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is...
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
