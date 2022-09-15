ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs state of emergency to support California communities recovering from wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an emergency proclamation to help communities recover from three destructive wildfires that seared through structures during California’s record-breaking heat wave at the start of September. The 13,440-acre Mountain fire in Siskiyou County began Sept. 2 and destroyed two homes while threatening hundreds more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MTA installing 2 cameras on each of its more than 64,000 subway cars

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA say big brother will be watching you on the subway. They announced Tuesday the agency will be adding two cameras to each of the more than 64,000 subway cars to address commuters’ safety concerns. The governor and transit officials...
TRAFFIC
NYC Mayor Adams weighs legal action against Texas over migrant ‘crisis’

New York City may fight Texas in court over the Lone Star State’s policy of sending migrants to the Big Apple, Mayor Adams said Sunday. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” Adams said Sunday on “CBS New York.” “We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, police say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
