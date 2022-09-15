Read full article on original website
Meloni: Italy's far-right 'Christian mother' on brink of power
From teenage activist who praised Mussolini to favourite to become Italy's first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni has had quite a journey, leading her far-right party to the brink of power. - Neo-fascist past - Meloni was a teenage activist with the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II. At 19, campaigning for the far-right National Alliance, she told French television that "Mussolini was a good politician, in that everything he did, he did for Italy".
China willing to make effort for peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan
BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday, following weeks of military manoeuvres and war games by Beijing near the island.
Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles in Balmoral for week of private mourning
King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this timeIt comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of living crisis. Michelle Donelan said its full cost was still not known but suggested taxpayers believe it was money “well spent”. Read More The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeralMeghan Markle offers comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeralBuckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes placeEmpty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained
