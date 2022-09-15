King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this timeIt comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of living crisis. Michelle Donelan said its full cost was still not known but suggested taxpayers believe it was money “well spent”. Read More The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeralMeghan Markle offers comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeralBuckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes placeEmpty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

U.K. ・ 44 MINUTES AGO